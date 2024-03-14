INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- After winning the most significant title of her career last fall in Guadalajara, Maria Sakkari experienced something of a mini-drought in WTA 1000 events. She went 3-3 over the next three.

But now back in the comfort of Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where she was finalist two years ago, the No.9 seed has won three straight after Wednesday’s 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 comeback victory over Diane Parry. Her reward? Sakkari meets No.23 Emma Navarro in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Earlier, the 22-year-old American stunned No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Sakkari won their most recent match three weeks ago in Dubai. Navarro won the first one last year in San Diego.

“This wasn’t the first time I came back from a break down in the third set,” Sakkari said in her on-court interview. “I was just brave and went for it. And finally got the break back -- and the match.”

Admittedly, it’s a small sample, but it might have something to do with coach David Witt, working with Sakkari for the first time. He became available when Jessica Pegula decided to go in a different direction after the Australian Open. When Sakkari and 6-year coach Tom Hill parted ways ahead of Indian Wells, Witt smoothly pivoted from one Top 10 player to another.

Players and coaches agree a fresh voice can often give a player a quick bounce. Pegula was ranked No.79 when she signed Witt in the summer of 2019. In their first event together, in Washington, D.C., Pegula won her first WTA Tour title. During their four-and a-half years together, Pegula rose to No.1 in doubles and No.3 in singles. Coco Gauff experienced it last summer -- also in Washington, D.C. -- when Brad Gilbert came onboard.

About two hours before Wednesday’s match, Sakkari and Witt were sitting in the player dining area, talking quietly with members of her team. Sakkari, who was attacking an imposing mound of rice, smiled frequently.

“I just feel very relaxed with David,” Sakkari told reporters Monday after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Caroline Garcia. “He’s very laid back. That’s something that really helps me, being a very stressful person. I think I haven’t really stressed for anything the last few days I have been with him.”

Sakkari, who reached the BNP Paribas Open in 2022 and lost to Iga Swiatek in the final, says her coach is a great source of laughter.

“I think he’s one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met in my life,” Sakkari said. “I’m laughing all the time. I just really enjoy my time with him on and off the court. He’s a very nice guy, which is the most important thing, but he’s also an amazing coach.

“He keeps it very simple, and that's what I like, because I don’t think I’m a player that you have to complicate things -- I like the way it’s going. I hope he does, too.”

In an interview afterwards, Witt said he doesn’t anticipate making any big changes.

“Little things that we’re talking about doing,” Witt said. “Maybe some drills to help her be more aggressive at times, rather than passive. When you’re tentative I think you can make more mistakes. You know, playing not to lose, rather than to win.

“At this level, Top 10 players, you have to play to win. If you give them a ball that’s around the service line and they don’t step up and rip it, then they’re not doing the right thing.”

3 - Two players (Maria Sakkari and Iga Swiatek) have made three consecutive quarter-finals in Indian Wells for the first time since 2017-2019 (Karolina Pliskova and Venus Williams). Duet.#TennisParadise | @BNPPARIBASOPEN @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/PjYdnM499h — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 14, 2024

Witt should be OK with Wednesday’s match, for Sakkari showed some grit.

The first four games were a feeling-out process, but in the fifth Sakkari broke Parry with a searing crosscourt forehand winner. Serving at 3-2, Sakkari replied to a stressful challenge from Parry with a nice piece of poise. She saved three break points and emerged with a 4-2 lead. It was 5-2 after another break, courtesy of another fierce forehand.

That brought Witt out of his seat and produced a credible fist pump. Sakkari’s forehand winner, which delivered her a fourth consecutive game -- and the set – brought a round of polite applause from her box.

Parry scored the first blow in the second set, breaking Sakkari to take a 4-2 lead, which held up the rest of the way.

It happened again in the third set when a few loose backhands cost Sakkari her service game at 2-all. Witt thought Sakkari got mad at herself for not breaking.

“And it affected her for five minutes -- and five minutes in a tennis match can make you lose it,” he said. “Last two matches, her staying positive, staying present helped her win those matches. I want to get her more relaxed and to have fun. Some days it works, some days it doesn’t. Being happy instead of stressed, I think, allows you to play your best tennis.

“So far, so good.”

Sakkari recovered and leveled it at 3-all with a nice running backhand. The decisive break came in the eighth game when Sakkari made a winning forehand volley and got a netcord to fall her way.

A double-fisted scream at the end underlined how much this meant to Sakkari.

15 - Maria Sakkari has now won 15 main draw matches in Indian Wells, becoming the tournament where she secured the most wins surpassing the Australian Open and the US Open. Feeling.#TennisParadise | @BNPPARIBASOPEN @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/1L39yokAt9 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 14, 2024

Clearly, Indian Wells agrees with her.

This is her third time in the quarterfinals here, the most in any WTA 1000. This was her 15th win in the desert, another WTA 1000 personal best. Sakkari has now won 10 of her last 11 matches against players ranked outside the Top 50. Parry, meanwhile, was playing in her first WTA 1000 main draw.

“I just love this place so much,” Sakkari said. “I play a little bit better here than at other tournaments. I want to stay here longer. Hope I can stay here a little longer -- maybe to the end.”

Updated: On Friday, Sakkari bested No.3 Coco Gauff in three sets to advance to her second Indian Wells final.