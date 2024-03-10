No.3 seed Coco Gauff gave herself an excellent 20th birthday present on Wednesday, claiming a commanding 6-0, 6-2 victory over No.24 seed Elise Mertens to reach the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals for the second straight year.

In her first match as a twentysomething, American No.1 Gauff needed just 1 hour and 6 minutes to defeat Belgium's Mertens for the fourth time in their four meetings on tour.

"Tennis goals, definitely to win some more Slams," Gauff said, when asked about her ambitions for her twenties. "And I want to medal at this Olympics or 2028, that would be cool.

"Then life goals, honestly, I haven't thought that far. ... I'm not trying to get married or anything."

Here are some quick figures surrounding Gauff's latest win:

20: Born March 13, 2004, Gauff has exited her teenage years. Last year, she triumphed at the US Open, becoming only the fourth teenager to win a Grand Slam singles title in the last 15 years.

2: With her latest victory, Gauff becomes only the second American woman to reach multiple Indian Wells quarterfinals before the age of 21 during this century, joining Serena Williams.

13: This is Gauff's 13th WTA 1000 quarterfinal overall; she is now the player with the most WTA 1000 quarterfinal appearances before the age of 21, surpassing Caroline Wozniacki's 12.

23: On Wednesday, Gauff cruised through the first set, which is the 23rd 6-0 set she has won in her career on tour. Gauff won 11 out of her 13 first-service points in the opener (84.6 percent) and erased the lone break point she faced.

"Honestly, I think I'm trying to get as many 6-0 sets as possible because we have Iga who has the bakery," Gauff said. "I can have a mini one."

8 - Cori Gauff claimed an eighth 6-0 set at WTA-1000 events en route to defeating Elise Mertens. Since the format’s start in 2009, only two US players have managed more – Serena (23) and Venus Williams (12). Cruise.#TennisParadise | @BNPPARIBASOPEN @CocoGauff @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/8HvMM5WUES — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 13, 2024

4: Things got a bit dicier in the second set. Leading 2-1, Gauff hit four double faults in that service game to lose her serve for the first time since her opening match of the tournament. Overall, Gauff had six double faults in the match and Mertens hit four.

6-for-8: However, the American regrouped quickly, zooming through the next four games to close out the routine victory. Gauff converted six of the eight break points she held in the match.

0-3: In the quarterfinals, Gauff will now face either No.11 seed Daria Kasatkina or Yuan Yue, who won her first title in Austin just over a week ago. Gauff has yet to face Yuan -- but Kasatkina has given Gauff a lot of trouble in the past. Gauff is 0-3 against Kasatkina on tour.