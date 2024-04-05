It's no secret that Serena Williams' legendary tennis career impacted countless people around the world in many ways -- both athletes and otherwise.

One of those? American college basketball star Angel Reese, who declared her intentions to enter the upcoming WNBA draft this week through an article and fashion shoot in Vogue magazine. The 21-year-old, who led Louisiana State University to the national title in 2023, told writer Leah Faye Cooper that she was inspired by the 23-time Grand Slam champion's retirement announcement -- which famously broke in the magazine with a cover story in 2022 -- to reveal her own big news.

"Of course, I like to do everything big,” Reese said, who wore outfits designed by Valentino, Diesel, Wales Bonner and Christian Louboutin for her shoot.

Williams herself responded to Reese's statement on Thursday, saying that she was thrilled her impact was already being seen amongst the next generation of female athletes.

"Seeing that was really amazing," Williams said on NBC's "TODAY Show" while promoting the launch of her own latest entrepreneurial feature: Wyn Beauty, a makeup collection designed for an active clientele.

“It’s super exciting to hear that and just inspire women in general and inspire this whole group of amazing, beautiful athletes that can look beautiful on their field, on the court and on the everything, and still be fierce.

"That’s what I was always about -- how I can look beautiful and still be fierce at the same time.”

Hoda and Jenna are catching up with Serena Williams! @serenawilliams is talking about being a mom to two daughters, the best parenting advice she’s received, her transition away from tennis, the importance of self-love and much more! pic.twitter.com/LPNIFjWVQB — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 4, 2024

Since leaving tennis after the 2022 US Open, Williams has been busy in both her business and personal lives. She gave birth to her second daughter, Adira River, with husband Alexis Ohanian in August of last year, and admitted to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she's "obsessed" with her two girls. The couple also shares Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., 6.

Being away from the game "hasn't been easy," she said, but she's stayed busy by investing in new companies as a venture capitalist while also expanding her personal portfolio.

“It was all good when I was pregnant, and now that I’m not anymore, I’m like, ‘Oh, I miss it so much!’," she said.

“I’m doing so many things with different businesses,” she continued. “But tennis obviously was my first love and it will always be my first love and it is something I will always be so passionate about.

"I will never love anything as much as tennis, 'cause it’s like, you’re in the front of the world and you don’t even realize it, because there’s so much pressure and there’s so much stress. But you’re walking out on center court every day and they’re there to see you. And there’s no adrenaline like that.”