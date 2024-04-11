No.5 seed Zheng Qinwen got off to a strong start at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, racing past Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3 in 76 minutes to advance to the second round for a second straight year.

Zheng played her first clay-court matches of the season last week, winning both of her singles rubbers in Billie Jean King Cup Group I action on home soil. The trip to Europe had been a long one, involving three legs from Changsha to Beijing, Beijing to Frankfurt and Frankfurt to Stuttgart, but Zheng showed no sign of jet lag to win a first-time encounter with 29th-ranked Cirstea.

"It was not easy, but I sleep on the plane, so the time passed fast," she explained in the on-court interview.

World No.7 Zheng will face either Indian Wells semifinalist Marta Kostyuk or former Stuttgart champion Laura Siegemund in the second round. She is bidding to win consecutive tour-level matches for the first time since reaching the Dubai quarterfinals in February.

Earlier, Dubai champion Jasmine Paolini also posted an emphatic first-round victory, dropping just one game to Italian compatriot and doubles partner Sara Errani to advance 6-1, 6-0 in just 46 minutes.

