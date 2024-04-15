Australia's Storm Hunter suffered an Achilles injury last week, but is already on the mend after surgery this week.

The injury and recovery are likely to keep the 29-year-old out of action for a significant period of time, with Reuters reporting that she will be off court for four to six months.

Hunter, currently ranked World No.3 in doubles, posted on social media that she ruptured her Achilles tendon in the final practice before Australia's home tie against Mexico at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in Brisbane.

"I am devastated and heartbroken, but incredibly grateful to be around the team and I know I have a great group of people around me that will help me get back on the court as soon as possible," Hunter wrote on Instagram after her injury.

Less than a week later, Hunter posted on Instagram again, this time from her hospital bed post-surgery.

"Surgery done ... Road to recovery starts now," Hunter wrote. "Thank you so much everyone for your support and kind words, it means the world[.]

"It’s been a tough few days, with many more to come but I’ll do my best to come back soon ... I have the best team around me so feeling grateful!!"

Hunter, who won the 2022 US Open mixed doubles title alongside fellow Aussie John Peers, has reached career-high rankings in both singles and doubles within the last six months.

The long-time doubles expert finished 2023 as the year-end WTA Doubles World No.1, at the end of a season where she teamed with Elise Mertens to win two WTA 1000 titles and reach the Wimbledon final.

Hunter embarked upon a new partnership with Katerina Siniakova in 2024, which has already been successful -- they won the WTA 1000 title in Dubai, reached another WTA 1000 final at Indian Wells, and made semifinals at the Australian Open and San Diego.

In singles, Hunter has recently been on the verge of making her Top 100 debut. Already this year, she posted her career-best Grand Slam singles result by reaching the third round of the Australian Open as a qualifier, then made her first WTA 125 singles final in Mumbai.

A trip to the Miami Open second round as a qualifier boosted Hunter to a new career-high singles ranking of World No.114 at the start of April.