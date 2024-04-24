MADRID -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek advanced to the Round of 16 at the Mutua Madrid Open after defeating Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday. The victory improved Swiatek's season record to 26-4.

Since 2000, Swiatek (87%, 67-10) holds the highest winning percentage of any player on clay at Hologic WTA Tour events. Only four other players have a win rate over 80% over that span: Justine Henin, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Lindsay Davenport.

With her win over No.30 Cirstea, Swiatek has now won her last 16 matches on clay against opponents ranked outside the WTA’s Top 20. At WTA 1000 events, she has not lost on clay to a player ranked outside the Top 20 since 2020.

Swiatek will face either No.26 Victoria Azarenka or Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo on Monday for a spot in the quarterfinals.

With the roof closed over Manolo Santana Stadium, Swiatek's precision game was in full flow as she improved to a perfect 4-0 over Cirstea.

"For sure the weather is different than last year, but still, I know how to play in these kind of conditions," Swiatek said. "I felt pretty comfortable. The only thing is that I had to wake up in the morning really early, but I'm really happy I could play in a solid way. Now I have the whole day off."

A two-time quarterfinalist in Madrid, Cirstea found herself under relentless pressure in her service games. Swiatek generated a total of 14 break points in the match, breaking Cirstea's serve five times. In contrast, Cirstea saw just two chances to break Swiatek's serve, converting one break point in the match.

Already a champion at two of the four WTA 1000 events of the season, Swiatek is bidding to win her first Madrid title over the next fortnight. It is the only European clay tournament at the WTA 500 level or above that she has yet to win.

More to follow...