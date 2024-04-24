Mirra Andreeva returned to the third round of the Mutua Madrid Open for the second straight year, coming from a set and a break down to defeat No.29 seed Linda Noskova 4-3, 6-3, 6-3.

The result was the second match in a row that Andreeva had won from a set down following her first-round defeat of Taylor Townsend. It also marked her first win in a nascent rivalry between two of the most promising teenagers on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Noskova, 19, had defeated Andreeva, 16, in their first pro meeting in the Adelaide quarterfinals this January 7-5, 6-3. But returning to a tournament she has described as her "place of power", Andreeva gained her revenge in 1 hour and 52 minutes.

This time last year, Andreeva's run to the last 16 in Madrid was the springboard for a phenomenal breakthrough season that saw her named WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2023. She is just one match away from repeating that showing, and will face either Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova or Shelby Rogers next.

More to come...