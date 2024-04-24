MADRID -- World No.15 Danielle Collins came from a set down to extend her remarkable winning streak to 15 matches, defeating Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the third round of the Mutua Madrid open. After sweeping the titles at the Miami Open and Credit One Charleston Open earlier this month, Collins is into the Round of 16 in Madrid for the first time.

Collins will face either defending champion and World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka or American wild card Robin Montgomery for a spot in a third consecutive quarterfinal.

Collins lost just one set across her title runs in Miami and Charleston, but her famous fighting qualities have been on full display through the first week in Madrid. She came from a set down in her opening match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic, winning that match 10-8 in a third-set tiebreak.

In Cristian, Collins faced down one of the most in-form clay-court players on tour. The Romanian came into the match having won eight of her ten clay-court matches this season, including wins over Madison Keys and Emma Navarro in Charleston and 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the previous round in Madrid.

Just one break of serve separated the two through the first two sets. Cristian took the early advantage in the first set after breaking for a 4-2 lead, but Collins bounced back to break Cristian in the final game of the second set to force a decider.

Having worked her way back into the match, Collins dominated the final frame. She closed out the victory with her 8th ace of the match after 2 hours and 1 minute.

