Former No.1 Simona Halep will return to action this week at the Trophée Clarins, a WTA 125 tournament played on clay in Paris. It will be Halep's first competitive appearance since making her return at the Miami Open.

After receiving a wild card into the main draw, Halep will face McCartney Kessler in the first round. The winner will face either top seed Emma Navarro or a qualifier in the second round.

What's next for Simona Halep after her return to tennis?

As players scramble for matches ahead of the French Open, the WTA 125 in Paris features an intriguing draw. No.22 Navarro, Katie Boulter, Sloane Stephens and Diane Parry are the top four seeds.

Fans can now stream the action at WTA 125 events for free by signing up for 125Live here.

Halep, 32, was cleared to return to tennis with immediate effect after her four-year ban for an anti-doping violation was reduced to nine months in March. The two-time major champion returned in Miami, where she bowed out in the first round to Paula Badosa, losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.