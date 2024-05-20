Plans are well underway for the third edition of the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters, an eight-woman invitational knockout for WTA legends scheduled to take place from Oct. 17-20 this year.

Since its first staging in 2022, which saw Kim Clijsters defeat Martina Hingis in the final, the event has gone from strength to strength – supported by government, sponsors and fans alike.

Kontaveit collects at Luxembourg legends event

Last year’s title bout in the Coque Arena saw newly retired Anett Kontaveit and Andrea Petkovic duke it out for the trophy, with the Estonian gaining the upper hand.

Earlier this week it was announced that Petkovic will return this year, joined by former World No.1 Ana Ivanovic and Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens, who reached No.13 -- with more popular names to be revealed in the months ahead.

In 2007, Ivanovic edged Daniela Hantuchova to win the WTA event that for 25 years was the precursor to the current prize money exhibition format.

“We are unique in the world at the moment -- and we want to stay that way,” said tournament director Danielle Maas of International Women’s Tennis Promotion (IWTP). “We organize this legends event to promote women’s tennis and this beautiful country of Luxembourg and it’s the professionalism of our players that makes it so successful.”

This week’s launch press conference also brought news of a special role for former World No.5 Hantuchova within the organization.

“I’m super-honored to now be the official ambassador for the event here in Luxembourg,” said the Slovak star, who last year was the recipient of IWTP’s Jana Novotna Award for her commitment to promoting women’s tennis in the Grand Duchy and beyond.

Added Hantuchova: “This place has meant so much to me over the years. One of my jobs, definitely, will be to make sure that the players are prepared -- that they understand that this is a real competition.

“Believe me, most of the former top players want to be part of it.”