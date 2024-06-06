No.1 seed Ons Jabeur will face a rematch with Camila Osorio in the first round of the Rothesay Open, which begins on Monday in Nottingham.

The pair played last week in the Roland Garros second round, with Jabeur winning a top-quality 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 tilt full of all-court variety. The Tunisian will be making her first appearance in Nottingham since she reached the 2014 quarterfinals, when the tournament was an ITF $50K event.

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu has received a wild card on home soil, and will open against a qualifier. The Briton, now ranked No.205, withdrew from Roland Garros qualifying in order to focus on the grass and hard-court swings.

If Raducanu wins her first round, she will face a Ukrainian opponent in the second -- either No.2 seed Marta Kostyuk or Daria Snigur. No.123-ranked Snigur faces the No.2 seed in the first round for a second straight year; in 2023, she upset defending champion Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Two former winners are in this year's draw. Defending champion Katie Boulter, the No.3 seed, takes on British compatriot Harriet Dart in a rematch of last year's quarterfinal, which Boulter won 6-3, 7-5. Meanwhile, 2016 champion Karolina Pliskova, the No.6 seed, goes up against Alycia Parks. Pliskova lost 6-0, 7-6(3), to the big-serving American in their only previous meeting at Ostrava 2022.

