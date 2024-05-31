Former Grand Slam champions Caroline Wozniacki and Emma Raducanu are on the entry list for Wimbledon qualifying, which begins on June 24 at the Community Sport Centre, Roehampton.

Other notable names in the initial entry list include Olga Danilovic, fresh off a run to the Roland Garros fourth round; Zarina Diyas, who reached the Wimbledon last 16 in 2014 and 2015; and former Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek. Meanwhile, 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Amanda Anisimova has not made the cut directly but is the sixth alternate.

The Wimbledon qualifying entry list is based on the rankings as of June 3, 2024. The highest-ranked player entered is World No.87 Kamilla Rakhimova, and the last direct acceptance is World No.224 Tena Lukas. Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, is currently ranked No.117, while 2021 US Open champion Raducanu is at No.205.

Three players have used special rankings (for players returning from long-term injury or maternity leave) to enter Wimbledon qualifying: Mirjam Bjorklund (No.145), Diyas (No.157) and Oksana Selekhmeteva (No.190). Former No.31 Diyas returned from a two-year hiatus at two Japanese ITF W75 tournaments last month, reaching the second round of both.

The Wimbledon main draw entry list was based on the rankings as of May 20, 2024, and 14 players ranked between Rakhimova and Lukas are absent from the qualifying entry list due to gaining entry to the main draw two weeks previously via either real ranking or special ranking: Varvara Gracheva, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Harriet Dart, Martina Trevisan, Rebeka Masarova, Sara Errani, Nao Hibino, Jule Niemeier, Rebecca Sramkova, Julia Riera, Irina-Camelia Begu, Paula Badosa, Kateryna Baindl and Ajla Tomljanovic.

Eight further players ranked between Rakhimova and Lukas have not entered Wimbledon qualifying. Alizé Cornet retired at Roland Garros; Belinda Bencic is on maternity leave; and Yanina Wickmayer, Storm Hunter, Lois Boisson and Alina Korneeva all missed Roland Garros due to injury.

Kaja Juvan and Naomi Osaka are on the Wimbledon main draw entry list as the 31st and 36th alternates respectively, but have not entered qualifying. Four-time major champion Osaka, who stretched No.1 seed Iga Swiatek to a three-set thriller in the second round of Roland Garros last week, is ranked No.134.

Wild cards for Wimbledon have not yet been announced. Should they be awarded to any player entered into qualifying, that player will be withdrawn from the qualifying entry list. Raducanu is also the seventh alternate to the main draw using her special ranking of No.103.

The next 15 alternates to the qualifying competition in case of any withdrawals are, in order, as follows:

1. Harmony Tan (FRA)

2. Anastasiya Soboleva (UKR)

3. Vitalia Diatchenko (using a special ranking of No.227)

4. Despina Papamichail (GRE)

5. Lina Gjorcheska (MKD)

6. Amanda Anisimova (USA)

7. Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE)

8. Varvara Lepchenko (USA)

9. Selena Janicijevic (FRA)

10. Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER)

11. Maddison Inglis (AUS)

12. Valentina Ryser (SUI)

13. Timea Babos (HUN)

14. Cristina Dinu (ROU)

15. Kathinka Von Deichmann (LIE)

Click here to view the full Wimbledon qualifying entry list.