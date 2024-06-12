Her 'Wildest Dreams' came true. Days after winning her fifth career Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, World No.1 Iga Swiatek was reduced to tears -- of joy -- after finally getting her chance to a show during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The World No.1 is one of the Hologic WTA Tour's most ardent Swifties, and has made no secret of her appreciation for Swift's music -- from her favorite albums, folklore and evermore, to her review of the Grammy-winner's most recent spring release, The Tortured Poets Department -- nor her desire to see Swift's globe-trotting world tour, which began last year.

In January, Swiatek said she'd for sure see the show in 2024, but wanted to go to a scheduled date outside of Poland, where she could lay low and enjoy the music. (Swift will play in Warsaw from Aug. 1-3, in dates that also conflict with the Paris Olympics.) That location proved to be Liverpool this week, at the first of three shows scheduled at Anfield Stadium.

Swiatek posted a video of herself dancing to Swift's chart-topping hit, "Shake It Off," and even received a personal note from the singer congratulating her on her success.

Yes, I cried many times during the show.

Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13 🫶🏼🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/JbpRWarbUw — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 14, 2024

“I'm dead,” Swiatek wrote on social media Friday alongside a tear-stained selfie, where she could be seen holding the note from Swift. “Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13."

Swiatek hasn't lost a match since she first played through Swift's 11th studio album in April, winning consecutive titles in Madrid, Rome and Paris. In Rome, Swiatek rattled off some of her favorite songs from the 31-track double album -- and "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart," which tells the story of Swift's tumultuous state of mind when the Eras Tour began -- spoke to her specifically.

"Well, tennis only broke my heart a couple of times, so I can relate sometimes," Swiatek said. "Tennis can be heartbreaking, and then you have to go on court and play again."

Taylor Swift gave @iga_swiatek a note at her concert. 🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/688GLvOTH8 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 14, 2024

Swiatek will be back on English soil in a few weeks' time to compete at Wimbledon after withdrawing from the WTA 500 event in Berlin, which begins Monday, due to "overall fatigue after an intense nine weeks."