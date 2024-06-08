World No.1 Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin, Germany. The WTA 500 event begins on Monday, June 17.

Last week, Swiatek became the youngest woman to win three consecutive Roland Garros singles titles, picking up her third straight Hologic WTA Tour title and fifth of the season. The victory capped out a near-perfect run through the clay season, where she finished 21-1 and reeled off 19 consecutive wins. In so doing, she joined Serena Williams as the only two women to sweep the Madrid Open, Internazionali BNL d'Italia and French Open in a single season.

"Due to overall physical and mental fatigue after an intense 9 weeks, unfortunately I do need to withdraw from the tournament in Berlin in order to rest and recover," Swiatek said in a statement to the tournament.

French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini has also withdrawn due to injury.

"Due to overall physical and mental fatigue after an intense 9 weeks, unfortunately I do need to withdraw from the tournament in Berlin in order to rest and recover.”



We will miss you Iga 🥲 See you in the future!🫶 pic.twitter.com/97R5s7e57K — ecotrans Ladies Open (@wtaberlin) June 12, 2024

Despite the withdrawal of the French Open finalists, Berlin is still set to feature eight of the current Top 10, including No.2 Coco Gauff, No.3 Aryna Sabalenka and 2022 champion Ons Jabeur. Former No.1s Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber have also received main-draw wild cards.

Swiatek's next tournament is currently scheduled for Wimbledon, where she was a quarterfinalist last year. The tournament begins on July 1.