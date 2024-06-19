There were contrasting fortunes for two Grand Slam champions on Monday at the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt, as Angelique Kerber was beaten in straight sets by Diana Shnaider -- but Caroline Wozniacki will play on into Tuesday after her first-round match against Elina Svitolina was suspended due to darkness.

Svitolina was leading Wozniacki 3-6, 7-6(4), 2-1 when the match was called. Shortly before play was halted, Wozniacki needed to take an off-court medical timeout after taking a tumble on the grass-court surface in Svitolina's 1-1 service game, where she held from 0-30.

Svitolina had previously extended the match in a second set that lasted nearly twice as long as the first after her 4-1 lead evaporated. The first set saw five combined breaks of serve.

The first-round match is the second meeting between the two former Top 10 players, and two of the Hologic WTA Tour's touring moms, this year after Svitolina won in straight sets in Auckland in January. The match will resume second on Center Court, after Veronika Kudermetova and Diane Parry play their first-round match.

Play has been suspended at the #BHO24 for the evening due to darkness. pic.twitter.com/ym5MsRnfHO — wta (@WTA) June 24, 2024

Before Svitolina and Wozniacki took the court, Shnaider toppled former champion Kerber 7-5, 6-3 in the German's first match in Bad Homburg since 2022.

Shnaider, a quarterfinalist last week in Birmingham, converted on her fourth set point to win the opening set -- having led 5-3 only to be pegged back to 5-5. She later won the last three games of the match, as her offensive tennis proved TK. She hit 31 winners to 16 unforced errors in 1 hour and 18 minutes on court.

Shnaider will next face Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska, who upset No.8 seed and Roland Garros semifinalist Mirra Andreeva on Sunday.

The loss drops Kerber to 7-13 this season in her return from maternity leave. The former World No.1 is just 1-5 since reaching the fourth round of Indian Wells in March, where she lost to Wozniacki.