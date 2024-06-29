No.4 seed Elena Rybakina and No.10 seed Ons Jabeur -- who have played each other in the last two editions of Wimbledon -- garnered routine first-round wins, by identical scorelines, at the grass-court Grand Slam on Tuesday.

Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title by defeating Jabeur in the 2022 Wimbledon final. Jabeur exacted revenge by ending Rybakina's title defense in last year's quarterfinals. They could face each other in the quarterfinals again this year if they keep on winning.

Rybakina got her 2024 campaign in London off to a quick start with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round on Tuesday.

"Pleased with the win and looking forward to the next one," Rybakina said afterwards.

Rybakina of Kazakhstan needed 1 hour and 11 minutes to hold off Romania's Ruse, currently ranked No.152. Rybakina had previously defeated Ruse in straight sets at 2022 Miami.

Ruse, who has been ranked as high as World No.51 and won a WTA singles title at 2021 Hamburg, came through qualifying in fine form. The 26-year-old Ruse did not drop a set in her three qualifying matches. She started well against Rybakina, taking an early 3-1 lead.

But once Rybakina obtained her peak power under the closed roof of Court No.1, she romped through the next five games to grab the one-set lead. Despite falling behind the early break, Rybakina was a perfect 13-for-13 on her first-service points in the first set.

Rybakina kept up her momentum as she rolled to a 4-0 lead in the second set. After Rybakina fired a forehand winner to clinch that game, Ruse fell to the ground and grabbed her left knee, but the Romanian regrouped and won the next game to avert the bagel.

Nevertheless, Rybakina would not be stopped and she converted her second match point with a return winner. Rybakina is now 15-2 in Wimbledon main-draw matches during her career.

This year's ace leader, Rybakina fired three aces on Tuesday to improve her 2024 total to 270. She is well ahead of second-place Karolina Pliskova, who has hit 210 aces in 2024.

"Serve is definitely my strength," Rybakina said. "If it goes, it's amazing. Today I've been serving maybe not so many aces. I think it's pretty good in the end with the whole match if we look at it."

Rybakina will face Germany's Laura Siegemund in the second round. Former Top 30 player Siegemund, currently ranked No.72, defeated Kateryna Baindl 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday. Rybakina holds a 4-1 head-to-head lead over Siegemund, but they haven't played since 2022.

At the other end of the day, Jabeur of Tunisia advanced with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Moyuka Uchijima of Japan. Just before dusk, Jabeur wrapped up a 55-minute win.

"I think every maybe Top 10 or Top 20 [player] knows that the first rounds are really tricky," Jabeur said. "Everybody is here to win. You can have surprises a lot of times. For me, I try to use my experience and not let that pressure get in the way."

The 22-year-old Uchijima has rapidly improved in 2024, winning five ITF Challenger titles already this year. She has seen her ranking skyrocket from No.170 at the start of the year to her current career-high position of No.68.

But Jabeur, the Wimbledon runner-up in each of the last two years, brought her top grass-court form to their first career meeting. Like Rybakina earlier in the day, Jabeur won 100 percent of her first-service points in the first set.

The second set went even quicker and Jabeur closed out the victory with 21 winners to Uchijima's nine. Jabeur will now face another rising player in the second round: American qualifier Robin Montgomery. It will be their first meeting.

World No.161 Montgomery earned her first Grand Slam main-draw win by beating fellow qualifier Olivia Gadecki of Australia 6-4, 6-4. Montgomery, the 19-year-old from Washington D.C. has had a solid grass-court season, making the quarterfinals at WTA 250 's-Hertogenbosch and WTA 125 Gaiba.