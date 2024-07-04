In her final Wimbledon, Danielle Collins continues to be unapologetically herself, and actor Matthew McConaughey is here for it.

The 30-year-old American, retiring from tennis after this season, has done her farewell tour her way since announcing her impending retirement during the Australian Open in January -- making a deepest-ever run at Wimbledon in her last London fortnight particularly apt. Her latest performance was a 6-4, 6-4 third-round win over No.20 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday, a match in which she trailed 4-0 in the first set and overcame several stoppages in play due to rain.

When Haddad Maia's final backhand drifted wide of the sideline, the emotive former Top 10 player was jubilant at reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time: She fist-pumped in the direction of her player box, celebrated to all four corners of No.3 Court, and squatted to her knees with one final scream as she approached the net.

Wimbledon 2024: Scores | Draws | Order of play

In short, the reaction was raw and intense -- and one one oh-so Collins. But it was also emblematic of the legacy the former Australian Open finalist might hope to leave.

That one had some feeling in it 🔥



Danielle Collins was fired up after sealing her spot in the second week 😤🇺🇸#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0xLAOA0bmf — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2024

"I let my emotions out there. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and I'm someone that's not afraid to be myself," she said. "I think as women we should really embrace that, support each other, and use that to fire us up.

"I think we get framed as emotional, and frustrated, this and that, and I just say, 'Eff it. I'm going for it.' I'm wearing my heart on my sleeve and I'm always going to bring the passion.

"That's one thing, throughout my entire career, whether it was from the start, graduating from college or at the end of my career here now, I'm always bringing the passion. Trying to keep everyone entertained as much as I can."

"I wear my heart on my sleeve"@danimalcollins is always unapologetically herself, and we love her for it 🫶#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/TbRKBd5O86 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2024

In addition to the No.3 Court crowd, Collins' latest victory also caught the eye of Dazed and Confused star McConaughey, who's one of Hollywood's most avid tennis players. The actor routinely offers up comments on the goings on in professional tennis on his social media channels. He's a noted fan of Novak Djokovic, sitting in the Serb's player box at last year's US Open, and has also developed an affinity for American Tommy Paul.

But on the grass, he's only has eyes for Collins, and says her final act is "one of the secretly great ... stories of 2024."

An Academy Award-winner knows a good script when he sees one.

Danielle Collins is one of the secretly great sport/life stories of 2024. Major proof of ‘1st time’s the last’ mental state. — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 7, 2024

Collins will face former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on Monday as she seeks a third career Grand Slam quarterfinal berth.