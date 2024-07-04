Danielle Collins is trying to cross one more thing off her list of retirement goals, after posting her career-best Wimbledon singles result in her last year on tour.

In a third-round clash between Top 20 players on Saturday, No.11 seed Collins of the United States held off No.20 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-4, 6-4.

Collins is now into the Wimbledon Round of 16 for the first time -- and she is aiming for a Centre Court showdown.

"It's a goal of mine to be able to play on Centre Court in a singles match at some point," former World No.7 Collins said after her win. "I have yet to do that in my career. So I am just trying to ride this thing out until I can play on Centre Court."

"I've played on Centre Court before in doubles during my semifinal match here with my friend, Des [Desirae Krawczyk], who I'm playing Olympics with this year," Collins added. "That was one of my most cherished memories on court, being able to play on Centre Court.

"It's been such an honor to be able to get to have that experience, but it would be really cool to be able to play singles on that court as well."

Collins had to battle Haddad Maia and the elements to keep that hope alive. Collins was down 4-0 in the first set before grabbing six games in a row to collect the one-set lead.

In the second set, Collins led 3-0 before Haddad Maia fought back to 3-3 just ahead of a rain delay. Upon resumption, Collins regrouped, finishing off the clash with a thunderous service break at love.

The Wimbledon second week is one of a few new milestones Collins has hit this year. Already in 2024, she won her first WTA 1000 title at Miami and her first WTA 500 title in Charleston -- and she is looking forward to checking more items off her list for the rest of the year.

"I haven't played on the Olympic team before," said Collins, who was named to the team in singles and doubles this week. "To get to do so with so many women that I have known for so long, it's been so fun getting ready and putting together little surprise gifts and the things we want to do when we're there, and getting to go to the village together.

"I was talking with Emma Navarro about how we're going to go around and collect the little pins. That's a huge bucket lister for me.

"Another bucket list item would be also making second week at US Open. I haven't done that yet, so that would be amazing. My home Slam."

First things first: Collins will take on 2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova on Monday for a spot in the quarterfinals. No.31 seed Krejcikova of the Czech Republic advanced past Jessica Bouzas Maneiro when the ailing Spaniard retired while trailing 6-0, 4-3.

Collins and former World No.2 Krejcikova have only met once before, where the Czech gritted out a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory in the San Diego semifinals last year.

"We had a good match [at] the end of last year," Collins said. "[Krejcikova] has played some great tennis and obviously has had a ton of success on tour."

