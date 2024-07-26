ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Monday the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, will be staged during the 2025 season.
The event, which was voted as the WTA 250 Tournament of the Year in both 2022 and 2023, will be held during the week of February 3 next year and replaces the Palermo Ladies Open on the calendar.
The 2025 Transylvania Open will be played on indoor hard courts and feature a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw, and previous champions at Cluj-Napoca include former WTA World No.1 Karolina Pliskova.
