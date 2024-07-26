Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was made to work hard in her first singles match since she won her second Grand Slam title earlier this month. But in nearly three hours, the ninth seed nonetheless opened her Olympic campaign with a victory.

Krejcikova, playing in her second Olympics, overcame 60 unforced errors to outlast Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 4-6, 6-0, 7-6(2) in 2 hours and 53 minutes. After losing serve three times in the opening set, Krejcikova regrouped to win the second -- where Sorribes Tormo nonetheless saved seven of the 10 break points she faced -- before winning a marathon third set that lasted as long as the other two combined.

The win is Krejcikova's first in singles on the grounds of Roland Garros since she won the French Open title in 2021, and extends her unbeaten run to eight straight singles matches after she won seven in a row in her All England Club triumph. After winning Wimbledon, she and longtime doubles partner Katerina Siniakova -- with whom she's partnered in Paris -- reunited to win the doubles title at their home Livesport Prague Open last week.

With play on the outside courts washed out on Saturday's first day of play, Day 2's schedule had more than 30 singles and doubles matches for Hologic WTA Tour players scheduled to be played.

Other early highlights included: