Representing Poland has always held a special place in the heart and mind of Iga Swiatek.

That’s because in 1987, her father, Tomasz, was a gold medalist in the quadruple sculls at the World University Games in Zagreb. A year later, he rowed to a seventh-place finish at the Seoul Olympic Games.

Over time, that indescribable thrill of playing for Poland was passed down from father to daughter. In 2018, Swiatek teamed with Kaja Juvan of Slovenia to win the doubles gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

“That meant a lot because I was representing my country,” Swiatek said at this year’s French Open. “I played with ‘Poland’ on my back, so it was amazing.”

While she’s already won four titles at Roland Garros and is the No.1-ranked player in the world, Swiatek is particularly excited about the Olympic tournament that begins Saturday in Paris.

“The Olympics are the most important event probably in sports overall,” Swiatek said. “I always dreamed of the Olympics because of my father. I know it’s not the same for other tennis players, but for me, it’s really something special.

“Winning any medal would be a dream come true.”

Tennis is a highly individual sport, where self-reliance is the coin of the realm. In singles, facing match point, there is no teammate to rescue you. But playing for your country, WTA athletes say, is something completely different. In Swiatek’s case, it brings nearly 40 million Poles into her journey through the draw.

A `goosebumps’ moment

For Belinda Bencic, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in singles, it was that wave of nationalism that carried her to that career achievement three years ago in Tokyo.

“Yeah, for sure,” she said recently from her home in Monaco. “The whole vibe, going there for Switzerland, being an Olympian, having that feeling -- `Wow, you can represent your country at the Olympics like so many athletes are dreaming about.’

“For me, it was a really proud moment. Especially at the Opening Ceremony, walking there with Team Switzerland. It was really a goosebumps moment.”

Bencic has always been an accomplished player; before stepping away from the game last fall to give birth to daughter Bella, she produced a stellar singles record of 384-203. But in the summer of 2021, a year after the worldwide pandemic postponed the Games, Bencic played the best tennis of her life.

She went 6-0 in a span of nine days, defeating Marketa Vondrousova in the singles final. Meanwhile, she and partner Viktorija Golubic won their first four matches in doubles -- making Bencic 10-for-10, before falling to the Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the gold medal final.

“I know for some people it’s more pressure,” said Bencic, who keeps her gold and silver medals in a box at home dedicated to her Olympic experience. “I also kind of see more responsibility, but maybe more pride. I’m really proud when I step on the court. And I feel like I’m really fighting for my country, and I really want to make my country proud.

“There’s just some kind of different feeling that comes up in me, kind of helps me come through tough matches.”

Another aspect of the Olympics that makes it special is the fact the tournament comes only every four years -- a period over which some 16 Grand Slam events are contested.

In January of 2021, Naomi Osaka won the Australian Open, collecting her fourth major singles title. In Tokyo, though, she was unable to participate in the Opening Ceremonies and eventually lost her Round of 16 match to Vondrousova.

She’s hoping for a better experience in Paris.

“One of my biggest goals since I was a kid was obviously to win a medal in the Olympics,” Osaka said at the French Open. “I feel like everyone that plays Olympics wants to win a medal, so we are all kind of reaching for the same goal.

“That would be my goal. I have a bunch of mini-goals that would hopefully lead me into that big goal, which is to have fun, to enjoy the experience a lot more. Yeah, just seeing everything and witnessing.”

A dream deferred

Three years ago, Coco Gauff was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics -- her spot on Team USA was assured, the plane ticket was purchased, bags packed -- and then the test results came back. She was positive for COVID-19 and, amid the tears, was forced to abandon her Olympic dreams.

She was 17 and of course it seemed like the end of the world.

“With a new day though, you’ll have a new attitude -- what else can you do?” Gauff recently wrote in a letter to her younger self. “While your Olympic goal is seemingly on hold, people around the globe are in crises, battling COVID, with real pressure, real hardship and real-life struggles. You’re just missing a big tournament.

“The fresh perspective on your situation will make a new goal clear to you: Qualifying for the 2024 Paris Games.”

USA's doubles pairings for the Paris 2024 Olympics 👀



Doubles pairings:

Taylor Fritz/Tommy Paul

Rajeev Ram/Austin Krajicek

Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula

Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk



#Paris2024 | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/iGTqWCKq4L — ITF (@ITFTennis) June 21, 2024

And that’s just what she did, winning the 2023 US Open and rising to her current ranking of No.2 on the Hologic WTA Tour.

“For me, the Olympics is a top priority,” Gauff said earlier this year. “This is my first time. Obviously, I always want to do well, try to get a medal.”

She could actually win two. Gauff will also be playing doubles with Jessica Pegula in a category she ascended to No.1 in the world two years ago.

“I’m not putting too much pressure on it because I really want to fully indulge in the experience,” she said. “It will be interesting how everything feels playing such a big tournament with the Olympics, walking in the opening ceremonies -- arriving, I guess it's on a boat -- and then having to play the next day.

“Hopefully I can have the experience multiple times in my lifetime. I’ll treat it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

For 21-year-old Zheng Qinwen, who successfully defended her Palermo Ladies Open title this past week, it also will be a career milestone.

“It’s the first time I’m going to play for China,” she said. “I’m really excited about that. I wish I can play good, trying to be more patient and have the right choices.”

The human adventure

Justine Henin, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, had one shot at the Olympics -- and she made it count, winning singles gold at the 2004 Athens games. She prevailed in the final over Anastasia Myskina 7-5, 5-7, 8-6, after trailing 5-1 in the third set.

“In tennis we travel a lot, we’ve got the Grand Slams, major tournaments during the whole year, and then you arrive in something really different,” Henin said in Paris. “For me, in terms of human adventure, it’s been something really amazing.

“To see all the other sports, all the other realities because in women’s tennis, we are privileged -- because of the visibility -- which is not the case of every sport. And to really feel that passion of the game, the values of the sport, to see all of these realities was special.”

The four-time Roland Garros champion will be on hand in Paris, commentating for French television. Caroline Garcia, the French No.1, will also be there.

“For each athlete you may play in four Olympics in your life, in your career,” Garcia said. “So obviously when it’s your turn, and even more when it’s in your country, you give everything you have. It’s a very rare occasion when you can play in the Olympics in your country.

“But I know we will have a lot of support and the French athletes will want to have good results and do their best. But will we get the medals? I’m not sure. This is sports, competition. Everybody is going to fight, but let’s hope it gives us wings.”

Swiatek, looking for her fifth tournament win at Roland Garros in five years, will be a heavy favorite, but she knows it won’t be easy. She lost her second-round match to Paula Badosa three years ago.

“In Tokyo, I remember how stressful it was,” Swiatek said. “This year I’m trying to really keep my expectations low but really work hard to be prepared.

“I’ll try to do everything step by step, treat this tournament as any other one, even though these are the Olympics, not to put too much pressure on my shoulders.”