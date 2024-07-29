ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Friday announced two key changes to the 2024 calendar during the Asian swing later this season.

The WTA 500 sanction previously held by the Zhengzhou Open will be transferred to the Ningbo Open starting in 2024, increasing its status from a WTA 250 event. The new WTA 500 Ningbo Open will take place during Week 42 of the calendar, commencing October 14.

The vacant WTA 250 sanction will see a special one year return to Hua Hin for the second staging of the Thailand Open this season, which will be held in Week 38 and begin September 16.

