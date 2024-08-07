Anna Bondar of Hungary had a perfect week at the ECE Ladies Hamburg Open, taking home the singles and doubles titles at the WTA 125 event in Hamburg, Germany.

In the singles final, No.4 seed Bondar defeated No.3 seed Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-2. Bondar needed 1 hour and 37 minutes on Saturday to dethrone Rus, who won the title in Hamburg last year.

World No.94 Bondar is on a 10-match winning streak in singles, dominating the clay courts of Germany over the past fortnight. Last week, the 27-year-old won the ITF W75 Challenger event in Hechingen, Germany.

After dropping her only set of the week in a semifinal win over Serbia's Olga Danilovic on Friday, Bondar had a more routine victory in Saturday's singles final. Bondar converted four of her six break points in the championship match, while losing serve only once.

Former World No.50 Bondar has now won two WTA 125 singles titles in her career. She previously hoisted the singles trophy at WTA 125 Buenos Aires in November of 2021.

Later on Saturday, Bondar got the better of Rus again, but just barely. In the doubles final, Bondar teamed with Belgium's Kimberley Zimmermann to squeak past Rus and Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 5-7, 6-3, [11-9].

Rus and Stojanovic held two championship points at 9-7 and 9-8 in the match-tiebreak, but Bondar and Zimmermann reeled off the last four points of the breaker to seal victory after 1 hour and 46 minutes of action.

This is the third career WTA 125 doubles title for Bondar, and the second for Zimmermann. They previously paired up to win the title at WTA 125 Budapest in 2022, and have reached two additional WTA 125 finals as a team.