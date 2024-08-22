Czech teenager Linda Noskova battled to the first WTA singles title of her career at the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico on Saturday.

No.6 seed Noskova defeated New Zealand's Lulu Sun 7-6(6), 6-4 in the evening final at the WTA 500 event. After two previous runner-up showings on tour, the third time was the charm for 19-year-old Noskova.

World No.35 Noskova needed 1 hour and 49 minutes to fend off 57th-ranked Sun. Noskova saved two set points in the first-set tiebreak on her way to taking the crown.

Players on the rise: Both Noskova and Sun were seeking their first WTA title in the Saturday night showdown. Noskova was looking to reverse the results from her two prior finals, which she lost to Aryna Sabalenka at 2023 Adelaide and Nao Hibino at 2023 Prague.

By contrast, Sun had never advanced beyond a quarterfinal at tour-level until this week. However, the New Zealander did post a massive quarterfinal showing last month, reaching the Wimbledon elite eight as a qualifier.

Noskova also made her first Grand Slam quarterfinal this year, at the Australian Open, where she beat World No.1 Iga Swiatek en route. Noskova has been surging up the rankings since she won the 2022 Junior Roland Garros title.

Noskova and Sun faced off for the first time in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open two weeks ago, where Sun prevailed 6-4, 7-6(4). But this time around in Monterrey, Noskova flipped that scoreline and reigned supreme.

Match moments: Very little separated the finalists on Saturday as they inexorably moved into a first-set tiebreak. Sun had won all six of her previous tiebreaks on tour this season, and it looked like she would maintain that perfect record when she held double set point at 6-4.

But Noskova erased that pair of set points with a brilliant backhand down-the-line winner and a strong serve respectively. Another backhand winner from Noskova followed, giving the teenager her first set point.

There, Noskova forced an error with a big backhand return, winning her fourth straight point and earning a hard-fought one-set lead after 67 minutes.

Noskova notched the only break of the second set at 3-2, and she was untroubled on serve after that as she eased to victory. Noskova completed her victory with back-to-back aces, and the teen collapsed to her knees in excitement.

Down to the wire in doubles: Earlier on Saturday, Guo Hanyu of China and Monica Niculescu of Romania won the Abierto GNP Seguros doubles title, upsetting No.1 seeds Giuliana Olmos and Alexandra Panova 3-6, 6-3, [10-4] in the final.



Guo and Niculescu reeled off the last four points of the match-tiebreak, taking the win after 1 hour and 34 minutes of play. They denied the Mexican fans a home champion in Olmos.

This is Niculescu's 12th career WTA doubles title and second of the year, after winning 2024 Strasbourg with Cristina Bucsa. Guo has now won two WTA doubles titles, with her first coming last year at Guangzhou alongside Jiang Xinyu.

