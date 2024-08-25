No.33 seed Elise Mertens is known for her finesse and forecourt prowess, and she needed to summon both of those to battle past former doubles partner Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the US Open.

Early in the third set, the Belgian conjured up a delightful drop shot that seemed to have won the rally, barely dipping over the net before skidding sideways away from Kudermetova. But Kudermetova not only reached it, but managed to flick an angled counterdrop of her own. It ultimately took a superbly reflexed backhand volley from Mertens to win the point.

From there, two-time US Open quarterfinalist Mertens went from strength to strength. She won five of the next six games to complete a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 comeback in 2 hours and 27 minutes. In the second round, she'll face another former US Open quarterfinalist, Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated qualifier Ann Li 6-4, 6-4.