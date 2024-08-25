NEW YORK -- How do you summon the strength and the motivation to replicate a lifetime achievement -- almost immediately after the momentous fact?

That was the challenge facing Barbora Krejcikova on Wednesday at the US Open. The No.8 seed, crowned the Wimbledon champion last month, fell to qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 7-5 in the second round.

It was the first major loss for Krejcikova after compiling a streak of eight straight -- and the upset of the tournament so far. Ruse, a 26-year-old from Romania, is ranked No.122 among WTA Tour players.

Ruse reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. It was only her second Top 10 win.

Krejcikova, one of the Hologic WTA Tour’s most consistent players, had won 15 of past 16 matches against players ranked outside the Top 100.

The swirl of obligations following Wimbledon, Krejcikova said, far surpassed those after her major breakthrough three years ago at Roland Garros. There was a flood of appearances and interviews back home.

“I enjoyed it, but on the other hand it took a lot of energy from me,” Krejcikova said. “I mean, I’m still trying to figure out how to get everything together and how to just find a good balance.”

Maintaining that balance was difficult, as evidenced in her 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera first-round win. Against Ruse, it proved impossible.

In fairness, Ruse played a spectacular match, feasting on Krejcikova’s second serve, winning 20 of those 32 points. She was also more aggressive, stroking 28 winners and making only 15 unforced errors. Krejcikova’s numbers were 27 and 24, respectively. Ruse finished with eight aces, while Krejcikova stroked seven double faults.

Ruse broke Krejcikova’s serve in the sixth and 10th games of the first set and took the frame on her third set point when Krejcikova’s backhand soared wide. Krejcikova forged a 5-3 lead in the second set, but Ruse rallied to win the last four games.

When it was over, Ruse fell to the ground and covered her mouth with her hands as if she couldn’t believe the result.

The 28-year-old from the Czech Republic had weathered a stormy season that included a back injury, a lingering illness, a winless clay season and a PIF WTA ranking that dipped into the 30s.

“Before Wimbledon I had many doubts and things just weren’t going my way,” Krejcikova told reporters before the tournament. “I’m perfectionist, so I wanted to be better. After Wimbledon, I kind of like told myself just please never doubt yourself again, because there is no reason to do that.

“Definitely I feel much more calm than I did before.”