Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (5): 2024 - Olympics, Tokyo, Palermo

2023 - Palermo, Zhengzhou



Finalist (5): 2024 - WTA Finals, Wuhan, Australian Open

2023 - Zhuhai

2022 - Tokyo



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2022 - Valencia





Career in Review

Best results in an injury-affected 2025 season include semifinals at Rome and London and a run to the Roland Garros QF; underwent elbow surgery in July and played only one event after Wimbledon (ret. in Beijing 3r)



Enjoyed best season of career in 2024, reaching her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open, winning titles at Tokyo and Palermo, contesting the title match at her home tournament in Wuhan and closing out the season at her first WTA Finals, losing to Gauff in the final



An outstanding 2024 also saw her make her Top 10 and Top 5 debuts in the PIF WTA Rankings and the gold medal placed around her neck at the 2024 Paris Olympics



Won first two WTA titles in 2023 at Palermo (d. Paolini in F) and Zhengzhou (d. Krejcikova in F); also reached final at WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai (l. Haddad Maia), SF at Abu Dhabi and first career Grand Slam QF at US Open (l. Sabalenka)



Earned 2023 WTA Most Improved Player of Year, ending the season at No.15 and inside the Top 20 for the first time; she made her Top 20 debut on May 22, 2023



In 2022, won WTA Newcomer of the Year, reached first WTA final at Tokyo (l. Samsonova) and also made SF at Melbourne Summer Set 1 (as qualifier), QF at Toronto and R16 at Roland Garros. Broke into Top 100 on January 31, and cracked Top 50 after her Roland Garros run



Scored first Top 20 win over No.19 Simona Halep at 2022 Roland Garros, then earned two Top 10 wins over No.5 Ons Jabeur at Toronto and No.4 Paula Badosa at Tokyo. Also won title at WTA 125 event in Valencia in June 2022



Reached 2r on WTA main draw debut in 2021 at Palermo (as qualifier, l. Cristian)



Made WTA qualifying debut in 2019, appearing in qualifying at Miami, Tianjin and Wuhan



Made ITF debut in 2018; has gone on to amass eight ITF singles titles with 8-0 record in finals

