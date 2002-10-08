WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Zheng-Torso_328120 Inactive

Qinwen
Zheng

CHN
23 yrs
5' 10'' (1.78m)
Current Singles Rank
52
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
18 / 14
Prize Money
$1,339,513

Stories

Loading videos

Biography

  • Coached by Pere Riba
  • Trains in Barcelona
  • Parents encouraged her to play multiple sports in her childhood, including table tennis
  • Tennis idol is Roger Federer

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

4

Height

5' 10'' (1.78m)

Birthday

Oct 8, 2002 October 8, 2002

Birthplace

Shiyan, Hubei Province, China

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (5): 2024 - Olympics, Tokyo, Palermo
2023 - Palermo, Zhengzhou

Finalist (5): 2024 - WTA Finals, Wuhan, Australian Open
2023 - Zhuhai
2022 - Tokyo

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2022 - Valencia

Career in Review

Best results in an injury-affected 2025 season include semifinals at Rome and London and a run to the Roland Garros QF; underwent elbow surgery in July and played only one event after Wimbledon (ret. in Beijing 3r)

Enjoyed best season of career in 2024, reaching her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open, winning titles at Tokyo and Palermo, contesting the title match at her home tournament in Wuhan and closing out the season at her first WTA Finals, losing to Gauff in the final

An outstanding 2024 also saw her make her Top 10 and Top 5 debuts in the PIF WTA Rankings and the gold medal placed around her neck at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Won first two WTA titles in 2023 at Palermo (d. Paolini in F) and Zhengzhou (d. Krejcikova in F); also reached final at WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai (l. Haddad Maia), SF at Abu Dhabi and first career Grand Slam QF at US Open (l. Sabalenka)

Earned 2023 WTA Most Improved Player of Year, ending the season at No.15 and inside the Top 20 for the first time; she made her Top 20 debut on May 22, 2023

In 2022, won WTA Newcomer of the Year, reached first WTA final at Tokyo (l. Samsonova) and also made SF at Melbourne Summer Set 1 (as qualifier), QF at Toronto and R16 at Roland Garros. Broke into Top 100 on January 31, and cracked Top 50 after her Roland Garros run

Scored first Top 20 win over No.19 Simona Halep at 2022 Roland Garros, then earned two Top 10 wins over No.5 Ons Jabeur at Toronto and No.4 Paula Badosa at Tokyo. Also won title at WTA 125 event in Valencia in June 2022

Reached 2r on WTA main draw debut in 2021 at Palermo (as qualifier, l. Cristian)

Made WTA qualifying debut in 2019, appearing in qualifying at Miami, Tianjin and Wuhan

Made ITF debut in 2018; has gone on to amass eight ITF singles titles with 8-0 record in finals

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

“I always wanted to become one that can inspire young kids to love more tennis”

Zheng Qinwen

Zheng Qinwen

Player updates

All news View all news
stats corner
Elena Rybakina, US Open 2026

Rankings Watch: Rybakina rises to No. 1, Kostyuk breaks Top 10

8m read
1d ago
Match Reaction

Rybakina overcomes Zheng and 'battle inside' to make first US Open semifinal

4m read
5d ago
Elena Rybakina, US Open 2026
Player Feature

How one training block allowed Zheng to refind her game ahead of US Open

3m read
1w ago
Qinwen Zheng, Day 9 US Open
Match Reaction

Zheng rallies from 5-0 again, beats Swiatek in straight sets to reach US Open quarters

3m read
1w ago
Zheng Qinwen, US Open 2026
Match Reaction

Zheng saves match point, rallies from 5-0 down in third set to stun Keys at US Open

3m read
1w ago
Zheng Qinwen, US Open 2026
Match Reaction

Noskova overcomes slow start; Muchova rolls into US Open second round

3m read
2w ago
Linda Noskova, US Open 2026
Match Reaction

Zheng, Liutova qualify for US Open; Zidansek stops Andreescu

3m read
2w ago
Zheng Qinwen, US Open 2026