ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday that Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko have become the first doubles team to qualify for the WTA Finals Riyadh.

The Ukrainian-Latvian pairing currently occupy the top position on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard and will be making their second appearance together at the prestigious season-ending tournament, where they reached the semifinals in 2022.

The team has reached four finals this season on the Hologic WTA Tour, winning titles at the US Open (which was both players first Grand Slam title) and WTA 500 events at the Brisbane International presented by Evie and the Rothesay International Eastbourne.

In addition, they finished as runners-up at the Australian Open at the beginning of year to kick off their campaign to qualify for the WTA Finals. They will be joined in Riyadh by PIF WTA World No.1 Iga Swiatek and US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka who have qualified in singles.

The 2024 WTA Finals features the top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

Click here to see the latest PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard in doubles, with Hsieh Su-Wei & Elise Mertens along with Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe occupying the second and third places, respectively.