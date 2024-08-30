• Sabalenka set to make her fourth consecutive appearance in singles at the WTA Finals

• PIF WTA World No.2 has won two titles this season, triumphing at the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open and the Australian Open

• Play begins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2 with tickets on sale now

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday that Aryna Sabalenka has secured qualification for the 2024 WTA Finals, which will be hosted for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from November 2 to 9.

Sabalenka, who will be making her fourth consecutive appearance in singles at the prestigious showpiece event and finished as runner-up in 2022, joins Iga Swiatek, who secured her place in Riyadh in August, in the draw.

The emphatic, ruthless Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka has been ever-present on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals leaderboard in 2024 having reached back-to-back finals at the start of the season, contesting the title match at the WTA 500 Brisbane International presented by Evie then defending her title at the Australian Open to earn her second singles Grand Slam crown.

The 26-year-old has three further WTA 1000 tournaments contributing vital ranking points, winning the Cincinnati Open last month in addition to consecutive runner-up finishes at the Mutua Madrid Open and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome), falling to fellow qualifier Swiatek in both finals.

For more information on how to buy tickets, click here.

The 2024 WTA Finals features the Top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

