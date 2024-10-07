World No.4 Coco Gauff will make her United Cup debut for Team USA alongside world No.7 and US Open finalist Taylor Fritz at the innovative mixed team event in 2025.

Twenty-year-old Gauff, who was the flag-bearer for the United States at the Olympic Games in Paris, thrives in a team environment.

“This will be my first time playing the United Cup so I’m super excited to kick off the year in Australia,” Gauff said. “It’s always an honor to represent my country.

“It’s a really, cool event. I had a lot of fun playing mixed doubles at the Olympics so I kinda want to do that again.

“I’ve never been to other parts of Australia, other than Melbourne. I don’t know what city we’re going to play in yet but I’m super excited to go whether it’s Perth or Sydney.”

World No.3 Alexander Zverev, who helped guide Team Germany to a memorable comeback win over Poland to secure the second edition of the United Cup, used the event to set up a stellar season, including deep runs at the Grand Slams and the Roland Garros final.

The 27-year-old, who holds 22 ATP singles titles, is looking forward to making his third appearance at the tournament.

“It’s the first week of the year … and we all want to be in Australia and play against the best players in the world and that’s what the United Cup brings,” Zverev said.

“Playing for your nation is obviously extremely special and I have the best memories from this year.”

The unique team environment United Cup offers is also a big motivation for Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime who are set to line up for Team Canada again in 2025.

“I want to play United Cup 2025 because it’s such a fun team experience,” said Fernandez, a US Open finalist in 2021.

“I love being part of a team. ... I get to see a little bit more of the men’s side of the team and also how they think on court, I get to pick their brains a little bit.

“I also think the interaction between all of us [is special], we grew up together so it’s good to have that moment to catch up.”

Auger-Aliassime agrees, “It’s a great way to start the year,” he said.

“I’ve had great success [playing for my country] and mixing up with Leylah, is always good. I love her energy, I love her game so it’s going to be a lot of fun.

“It’s honestly my favorite thing, some of my favorite weeks on tour [playing as part of a team].”

Greece’s (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari, China’s (7) Zheng Qinwen and Norway’s (9) Casper Ruud committed to the third edition of the tournament in September.

From Friday Dec. 27 to Sunday Jan. 5, 18 countries, featuring up to three men and up to three women, will compete across Perth and Sydney.

United Cup Tournament Director Stephen Farrow is delighted to have five more players commit to the tournament early.

“We are so pleased to see Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff line up for Team USA for the first time alongside US Open finalist Taylor Fritz,” Farrow said.

“Germany’s world No.3 Alexander Zverev, the two-time Grand Slam finalist and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, always brings the energy to the United Cup and no doubt the defending champions will be raring to go for the first week of the new year.

“We are also excited to welcome Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime back to the event in 2025. The Canadian fans turned out in droves earlier this year and we look forward to seeing them in their country colours again to support the team’s next campaign.”

Participation for the first 16 teams in the United Cup is subject to players committing by the tournament’s entry deadline of 16 October. The remaining two teams will be decided after the second qualification date of Nov. 19.

The official draw will be held on Oct. 21 and will determine where each country will play the group stage.

Ten countries will qualify for the United Cup via the five highest-ranked men and five highest-ranked women entered based on their PIF ATP and WTA rankings.

Eight teams will qualify according to the best combined ranking of the highest-ranked men’s and women’s players from the same country.

Format and qualification

The third edition of United Cup will be held from Friday Dec. 27 to Sunday Jan. 5, 2025

T The group stage in Perth (RAC Arena) runs from Friday, Dec. 27, to Tuesday, Dec. 31. The quarterfinals in Perth will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

The group stage in Sydney (Ken Rosewall Arena) runs from Saturday, Dec. 28, to Wednesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day). The quarterfinals in Sydney will be held across Thursday, Jan. 2, and Friday, Jan. 3

Sydney will host two semifinals on Saturday Jan. 4 followed by the United Cup final from 5.30 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 5

Teams traveling from Perth to Sydney have a travel day and rest day before their semifinal matches

At the entry deadline on Oct. 16, 10 countries will qualify for the United Cup via the five highest-ranked men and five highest-ranked women entered, based on their PIF ATP and WTA rankings

Eight teams will qualify according to the best combined ranking of the highest-ranked men’s and women’s players from the same country

New for 2025, at the second qualification date, if there is a player in the Top 10 (maximum one ATP and one WTA player) of the latest PIF ATP or WTA rankings who has entered and has an eligible team but has not been accepted based on their individual ATP/WTA ranking, they will be accepted, and their team will replace the lowest ranked team with combined ranking

Australia is guaranteed entry, either directly via ranking or as a wild card

Each city will host nine teams each -- three groups of three countries, competing in a round-robin format

Each tie will comprise one men’s singles and one women’s singles match featuring the No.1 ranked singles players, and one mixed doubles match

Singles matches are best of three tiebreak sets. Mixed doubles matches are two tiebreak sets with a deciding match tiebreak (10 point) at one set all

Group winners in each city advance to the quarterfinals with one quarterfinal spot in each city awarded to the best runner up in that city

Winners will progress to the semifinals and final to be played in Sydney

The United Cup official draw will be held on Oct. 21 and will determine where the top 16 countries will play. The second qualification date of Nov. 19 will determine the final two teams.

Tickets

Tickets for the United Cup quarterfinals in Perth are on sale via Ticketek

Tickets for the United Cup quarterfinals, semifinals and final in Sydney are on sale via Ticketmaster

Tickets to the United Cup group stage go on sale on Tuesday Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. local time in Sydney and Perth

