After navigating two tricky rounds, No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka delivered an imperious performance to dismiss Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-2 in the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open quarterfinals.

Sabalenka had needed two tight sets to get past Katerina Siniakova in the second round, and battled to overcome Yulia Putintseva from a set down in the third. But against Frech, she fired 42 winners in 16 games, and wrapped up the victory in 1 hour and 23 minutes

The two-time defending champion extended her unbeaten record in Wuhan to 15 wins and no losses, and surged into her eighth semifinal of 2024. There, she will face No.4 seed and Beijing champion Coco Gauff for the eighth time. The pair's last two meetings both came on the Grand Slam stage, with Gauff triumphing in the 2023 US Open final and Sabalenka responding with victory in this year's Australian Open semifinals. Gauff leads the overall head-to-head 4-3.

