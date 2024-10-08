Coco Gauff marched into the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open semifinals with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Poland's Magda Linette on Friday. The 1 hour and 24-minute victory marked China Open champion Gauff's ninth straight match win in China.

Gauff's previous win against Linette all-time was a three-set triumph at the 2021 US Open when she was 17 years old. Meeting the Polish veteran again three years later, the current World No.4 was under no threat of losing a set against a player who toppled a pair of seeds -- No.11 Liudmila Samsonova and No.8 Daria Kasatkina -- to reach her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

She never lost serve in the victory and broke Linette's serve four times to become the first woman through to the semifinals in Wuhan, where she will face either No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka or another Polish player, Magdalena Frech.

More numbers from Gauff's victory included:

3: Gauff is the third American to reach the singles semifinals in Wuhan following Venus Williams in 2015 and Alison Riske-Amritraj in 2019.

5: Gauff saved all five break points she faced in the match, four of which came in the first set. Three of those came in her first service game: Having already broken Linette to start the match, Gauff wiggled out of a 15-40 deficit to establish a 2-0 lead early on.

8: Despite never losing serve, Gauff struck eight double faults. The second serve was an area of concern for the American in the match, despite the dominant scoreline. She won less than 50% of those points, including a 4-for-13 clip in the first set.

12: Gauff won 12 of 14 points at a critical point of the second set to ease her way to victory. Trailing 3-2, she held at love, broke Linette at 15, and held again to 15 to put herself one game away from victory.

19: Gauff struck 19 winners to Linette's 13, and hit just 16 unforced errors. Linette struck 22 unforced errors.

50: Gauff has now earned 50 match wins for the second straight season, the third player to do so on the Hologic WTA Tour this year after Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff is the youngest player to secure 50 or more WTA main-draw wins (which this year includes two victories at the Olympics) in back-to-back seasons since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009-10.