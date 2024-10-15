The Coach Inclusion Program-North America will launch its third edition next year, with applications now open. The program, which is run in partnership with the USTA, Professional Tennis Registry (PTR), and the Gooding Todero Academy, will join the Great Britan and APAC Region Coach Inclusion Programs in 2025.

The program will continue to focus on increasing the number of women coaches on the Hologic WTA Tour by promoting professional coaching as an achievable and ideal career. Over the course of a year, participants will receive training at an offseason workshop, participate in virtual training sessions, and shadow WTA coaches and players onsite.

Interested applicants can apply now by sending their coaching resume to the WTA Coach Program at coach@wtatennis.com. Program participants will be selected at the sole discretion of the Coach Program Advisory Committee.

The WTA Coach Inclusion Program will begin in December 2024. The yearlong program is set to include the following stages:

Phase One (December): Participants will experience a three-day offseason training session in December under the guidance of WTA registered coaches and world-class coach-educators.

Phase Two (January – August): Participants will undergo five virtual coaching certification sessions provided through the PTR.

Phase Three (April, July): Participants will have the opportunity to apply their knowledge while gaining valuable exposure within the WTA environment by shadowing an existing WTA coach and player at WTA tournaments in Charleston and Montreal.

The 2024 Coach Inclusion Program–North America’s current participants are set to conclude their training this December. The coaches applied their knowledge on site this year by shadowing active players and coaches at the Miami Open presented by Itaú, the Credit One Charleston Open, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto, the Cincinnati Open, and the Guadalajara Open AKRON Presented by Santander.

The application deadline for the 2025 Program is November 15. For more on the WTA Coach Program, click here.