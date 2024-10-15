After announcing that 2024 would be her final season on the Hologic WTA Tour, Danielle Collins is coming back for more in 2025.

The 30-year-old American announced on social media Thursday that her "story hasn't reached its conclusion," and that she won't be retiring at year-end as she previously indicated. Collins first announced in January that she would be retiring at the end of the season due to health issues including rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis, and her desire to start a family.

The Floridian wrote in her post on Instagram that she was "very excited and eager to wrap up my tennis career on a high note this year and jump headfirst into my next chapter of life," but "things have not gone as planned."

“In addition to managing some lingering health challenges the past few months, I’ve recently been seeing a handful of specialists to better understand what my best path forward is to achieve my ultimate dream, starting a family,” she wrote.

“Dealing with endometriosis and fertility is a massive challenge for many women and something that I am actively traversing, but I am fully confident in the team I am working with. It is just going to take longer than I thought."

After a spring surge -- including back-to-back titles in Miami and Charleston -- that helped rise Collins' ranking from outside the Top 70 to back inside the Top 10, the World No.9 last won a match at the Paris Olympics in July, retiring with injury against World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

Collins has been named to the U.S. team for next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, and she is expected to join Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Desirae Krawczyk, Denis Kudla and Robert Galloway on the U.S. team for the United Cup to start next season in Australia. The mixed team event will be staged in Perth and Sydney from Dec. 27 to Jan. 5, 2025.

"While there are no guarantees in life, I hope to build on my 2024 momentum and keep playing until there is more certainty around my personal fertility journey," Collins wrote. "The only guarantee for now will be some more epic matches."