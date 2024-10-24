Naomi Osaka is getting real on social media again -- this time, about body image.

In a recent candid Instagram post shared over the weekend, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion and new mom opened up about the transformations her body underwent during pregnancy and throughout her first year postpartum, acknowledging that this journey has presented its challenges.

Osaka welcomed her first child, daughter Shai, in July 2023, and made her return to the Hologic WTA Tour this year. In a carousel of images shared with her 2.8 million followers, Osaka reflected on her journey over the past 18 months, starting from her late-stage pregnancy. She candidly expressed moments of feeling "ashamed" of her post-pregnancy body and revealed that she faced intrusive thoughts while working to regain her playing shape.

Seeing other mothers "seemingly shrink immediately after having their baby was an expectation I began to put on myself," she wrote.

"That self comparison always hurt because I felt as an athlete I should be losing weight quicker than most. I was in the gym every day so that thought didn’t feel too unrealistic. Most weeks would feel similar to the previous week and the weight didn’t disappear overnight so it was a bit disheartening.

"To get to the point I’m at now was definitely a journey, an adventure I know that I’m still embracing."

Osaka, who turned 27 years old last week, previously opened up on the mental toll of her comeback over the summer in another dispatch on social media. And her latest confession was not only well-received by fans -- it has received more than 243,000 likes on the platform since she posted it on Saturday -- but also other athletes.

Satou Sabally, a basketball player for the WNBA's Dallas Wings, left a message of support, and Osaka's fellow Hologic WTA Tour mom, Taylor Townsend, enthusiastically agreed, telling Osaka to "keep shining."

"This is so real! Our bodies are amazing! YOU ARE AMAZING!" the 28-year-old Townsend, who gave birth to her son three years ago, wrote.

Track and field legend Allyson Felix, who won 11 Olympic medals and also gave birth while an active athlete, added: “I definitely can relate to your journey. Thanks for sharing it so others can feel seen.”

Osaka's comeback season came to an early end because of a back injury sustained during the China Open in Beijing earlier this month. This setback forced her to withdraw from upcoming events in Tokyo and Hong Kong, as well as miss representing Japan at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. However, as she looks toward 2025, Osaka reflects on the valuable lessons learned over the past year, expressing gratitude for her body in her closing message.

"All bodies are different and I appreciate mine for how it is," Osaka wrote. "My body has done so much for me and adapted so well to the tasks that I’m asking from it. I’m extremely grateful and thankful."