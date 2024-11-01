Anca Todoni of Romania collected her second WTA 125 title of the year at the Bolivia Open in Santa Cruz, Bolivia on Sunday.

No.6 seed Todoni defeated unseeded Emiliana Arango of Colombia 7-6(5), 6-0 in the clay-court singles final. Todoni was a break down in the first set on two separate occasions, but gritted out the tiebreak en route to a 1-hour and 34-minute victory.

In their first career meeting, Todoni prevailed on 10 of Arango's 14 second-service points (71.4 percent), which helped the Romanian convert five of her 11 break points in the final.

Todoni adds her Santa Cruz triumph to her previous WTA 125 title, which came on the clay courts of Bari, Italy in June. She only dropped one set in her Bari title run.

Todoni was even more dominant this week in Santa Cruz -- she dropped only nine games in her four wins en route to the final. Arango gave Todoni her toughest test in Sunday's first set, but once Todoni got through that, she was back to smooth sailing.

The 20-year-old Todoni continues to rise on tour in 2024. She started the season ranked No.245 and made her tour-level debut on home soil at Cluj-Napoca. She went on to make her Grand Slam main-draw debut at Wimbledon, reaching the second round, and currently sits at No.117 in the rankings.

The Bolivia Open doubles title was won by unseeded Nuria Brancaccio of Italy and Leyre Romero Gormaz of Spain. They defeated No.3 seeds Aliona Bolsova of Spain and Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine 6-4, 6-4 in Saturday's 78-minute final.

Brancaccio and Romero Gormaz are on a roll at WTA 125 events of late. They won their first WTA 125 doubles title in September in Ljubljana, Slovenia, also on clay.