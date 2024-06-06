Romanian teenager Anca Todoni and Katie Volynets of the United States were this week's singles champions at clay-court WTA 125 events.

At the Open delle Puglie in Bari, Italy, 19-year-old Todoni defeated Hungary's Panna Udvardy 6-4, 6-0 in Sunday's final, capturing her first career WTA 125 title.

Todoni, who played her first Hologic WTA Tour event just this year on home soil in Cluj-Napoca, currently sits at her career-high ranking of No.179 and is projected to rise higher after claiming the crown in Bari.

Todoni dropped only one set all week, when she was pushed to a third set before toppling No.1 seed Nadia Podoroska in Saturday's semifinals.

The teen had a quicker day on Sunday, beating Udvardy in 66 minutes. From 4-4 in the first set, Todoni reeled off the last eight games in succession.

The Bari doubles final was contested on Saturday, where No.1 seeds Anna Danilina and Irina Khromacheva beat Angelica Moratelli and Renata Zarazua 6-1, 6-3. Danilina and Khromacheva cruised to the title, losing an average of three games per match in their three victories.

Danilina and Khromacheva are a perfect 7-0 as a team. In their only other previous event as a duo, they won last month's WTA 125 title in Parma.

This is Danilina's second career WTA 125 doubles title. Danilina is a former World No.10 in doubles who owns five career Hologic WTA Tour doubles titles and won the mixed doubles title at the 2023 US Open.

Khromacheva has now won four WTA 125 doubles titles in her career. Over the last couple months, Khromacheva has won 17 of her last 19 doubles matches, with two Hologic WTA Tour titles at Rouen and Rabat coming in that span.

At the Makarska Open in Makarska, Croatia, No.8 seed Volynets fought past No.2 seed Mayar Sherif of Egypt 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a 2-hour and 10-minute final on Sunday.

During an event which saw Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic attend mid-week, World No.108 Volynets grinded through the field to reach her first WTA 125 final and capture the title.

Both Volynets and Sherif had reached the second round of Roland Garros in the previous week, with Volynets advancing to that round as a qualifier. Volynets continued her strong form on Sunday, winning 73 percent of second-serve return points in her comeback win.

Sherif started her career a perfect 6-0 in WTA 125 finals, but has lost in her three WTA 125 finals this year.

The Makarska doubles title went to Sabrina Santamaria and Iryna Shymanovich, who edged Nao Hibino and Oksana Kalashnikova 6-4, 3-6, [10-6] in Saturday's doubles final.

The match-tiebreak was deadlocked at 6-6 before Santamaria and Shymanovich won the final four points to close out the victory after 84 minutes. This is Santamaria's third WTA 125 doubles title, and Shymanovich's second.