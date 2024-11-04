Former Top 40 veterans Rebecca Marino and Irina-Camelia Begu were crowned the champions at this week's WTA 125 events.

Big-serving Canadian Marino prevailed on the indoor hard courts of the Dow Tennis Classic in Midland, Michigan, USA. No.6 seed Marino bested another powerful ballstriker and former Top 40 player, No.3 seed Alycia Parks of the United States, 6-2, 6-1 in Sunday's final.

The 33-year-old Marino, who peaked at World No.38 in 2011, needed just 57 minutes to power past Parks on Sunday. In the final, Marino won 81 percent of her first-serve points and erased both break points she faced. Marino is now 2-0 lifetime against Parks.

Marino was nearly ousted by Louisa Chirico in this week's second round, saving one match point in the final-set tiebreak before besting Chirico 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-6(7). Marino won all of her other matches in straight sets to collect the first WTA 125 title of her career.

The Midland doubles title went to No.2-seeded Brits Emily Appleton and Maia Lumsden, who beat unseeded Canadians Ariana Arseneault and Mia Kupres 6-2, 4-6, [10-5] in Saturday's final. This is Lumsden's second career WTA 125 doubles title, and the first for Appleton.

Meanwhile, No.2 seed Begu triumphed on the clay of the Cali Open in Cali, Colombia. The 34-year-old Romanian took the title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over unseeded Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia in Saturday's final.

Erjavec had 13 break points in the match, but she was only able to convert two of those chances. Begu, on the other hand, went 5-for-6 on break points, taking home the trophy after 1 hour and 42 minutes of action.

Clay-court expert Begu did not drop a set this week as she picked up her fourth career WTA 125 singles title and second of the year. Begu, who has been ranked as high as No.22 and was the 2011 WTA Newcomer of the Year, won the title at WTA 125 Montreux in September.

There was a silver lining for Erjavec -- she paired with Kristina Mladenovic to win the Cali doubles title. The No.1 seeds beat unseeded Tara Wurth and Katarina Zavatska 6-2, 7-6(4) in Saturday's doubles final. Erjavec is now 3-0 in WTA 125 doubles finals in her career.

This is former WTA Doubles World No.1 Mladenovic's third WTA 125 doubles title -- to go with her 28 Hologic WTA Tour doubles titles, including six women's doubles Grand Slam titles (as well as an additional three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles).