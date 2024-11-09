Poland defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in a come-from-behind quarterfinal tie at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, after World No.2 Iga Swiatek notched two must-win victories on Saturday in Malaga, Spain.

With the comeback, Poland has made the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time in their nation's history. In the semifinals, they will take on Italy, who won their quarterfinal tie earlier on Saturday.

"In 20 minutes I’ll be dead, but now, let’s enjoy this," said Swiatek, once her day ended after 1:00 a.m. local time. "It was an exhausting day, really tough matches. But I’m really happy that we won the last one, that’s the most important thing."

The 11-time champion Czechs started the tie ahead 1-0 when Marie Bouzkova beat Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in Saturday's opening match.

But Swiatek held on for a 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5 victory over hard-hitting Czech teen Linda Noskova to keep her Polish squad alive. Swiatek needed 2 hours and 39 minutes to fend off 26th-ranked Noskova, who was playing her first match since the US Open.

Just 30 minutes later, Swiatek came back onto court for her first Billie Jean King Cup doubles match since 2019. Swiatek partnered Katarzyna Kawa to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Bouzkova and WTA Doubles World No.1 Katerina Siniakova, sending Poland into the Final Four.

"The whole team did an amazing job," Swiatek said on court. "I’m going to ask [Kawa] to teach me these forehands down the line, they’re amazing."

Saturday's tie started with Bouzkova holding off a stern challenge from Frech to give the Czech Republic the 1-0 lead. Bouzkova had no problems racing through the first set, and she had two break points to take an early 2-0 lead in the second set.

However, Frech fended those chances off, and she gradually pulled herself into contention. Frech, who finished the season in the Top 25 for the first time in her career, quickly broke Bouzkova for a 5-4 lead in the second set, which she served out routinely.

The third set pitted Frech's angles against Bouzkova's speed, with very little separating the players. At 5-4, Bouzkova's exceptional defense helped her take charge on Frech's serve, garnering a 0-40 lead and triple match point. Bouzkova needed only one chance, slamming a big backhand to earn the victory.

Thus, Swiatek came to court knowing she had to win to keep her team in contention. Swiatek led Noskova 3-1 in the head-to-head, including two wins this year, but Noskova's victory came on a huge occasion, when she ousted Swiatek in the third round of this year's Australian Open.

Noskova, who turns 20 years old on Sunday, spent her last day as a teenager pushing Swiatek to the limit. After the pair went back and forth in the first set, Swiatek served for the set at 6-5, only to see Noskova fire a backhand winner into the corner to break for 6-6.

In the tiebreak, Noskova was unnerved by a stretch return by Swiatek off of a powerful serve, and she misfired on the reply to give Swiatek a 5-3 advantage. At 5-4, Swiatek summoned two unreturned serves to take the one-set lead after 70 grueling minutes.

Iga Swiatek forces the diciding doubles! 🇵🇱



She takes the match 7-6(4) 4-6 7-5 to even the tie 1-1

In the second set, neither player was pushed to deuce through 4-4, but Noskova eventually found amazing volleys to break for a 5-4 lead. The Czech closed out the second set with consecutive backhand winners, edging closer to a possible upset.

Another tight set settled affairs, with a 4-1 third-set lead for Swiatek being reeled back by Noskova all the way to 5-5. Swiatek reclaimed dominance with her forehand to hold on for 6-5 and force Noskova to serve to stay in the match.

In that game, Swiatek fired a rally forehand winner to earn two match points. On her second match point, Swiatek again found a stretch return winner, Noskova replied with a miscue once more, and the Pole ended up the narrow victor.

There simply isn't a better gift 🎁



Special birthday celebrations incoming for Katarzyna Kawa

Swiatek subbed in for Frech in the decisive doubles, and despite the short turnaround time, she made a perfect match with Kawa. Swiatek's big hitting paired superbly with Kawa's return winners and deft volleys, and they took a commanding 6-2, 4-0 lead.

Bouzkova and top-ranked doubles player Siniakova refused to yield so easily, and they won four games in a row to make things competitive. But Swiatek sealed a quick hold for 5-4, then Kawa powered through another return game to break Bouzkova at love and finish Poland's comeback.

It was a big win for Kawa, who is now 4-3 in doubles action at the Billie Jean King Cup throughout her career. Like Noskova, Kawa's birthday is on Sunday -- the Pole turned 32 years old during her doubles victory.