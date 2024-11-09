Emma Raducanu delivered Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Germany in the first round of the Billie jean King Cup Finals, Malaga after defeating Jule Niemeier 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

Playing her first match since making the quarterfinals of the Hana Bank Korea Open in September, Raducanu held off a stern challenge from No.92 Niemeier to put Anne Keothavong's squad one win away from a quarterfinal showdown against defending champions Canada.

Raducanu's win gives British No.1 Katie Boulter the opportunity to clinch the win. Boulter will face Laura Siegemund in the second rubber.

Raducanu, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Wednesday, was sidelined since the end of September with a foot injury. But a return to national duty once again brought out the best in the 2021 US Open champion. Earlier this year, Raducanu secured two key points for Great Britain to defeat France in April's qualifiers to earn its spot in Malaga's finals.

“I think we really back ourselves here," Raducanu said before the event. "We have Boults who is a massive ball striker, it’s indoor tennis, she’s been playing really well in Asia, she won a lot of matches so I think she’s feeling really confident.

“I put a few really good weeks of training in, so I think I’m feeling quite confident in how I’m playing. For me, it will be just about adjusting to playing matches again. It’s been a few months, so I’m intrigued to see how that goes.”

Emma Raducanu secures a huge opening win for @the_LTA 🇬🇧



She takes a 1-0 lead in the tie, winning 6-4 6-4 over Jule Niemeier 👏#BJKCup pic.twitter.com/QPyBac9gpA — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 15, 2024

Shaking off her competitive rust, Raducanu fired 10 aces and generated 13 break points on Niemeier's serve. The big-hitting German held the advantage in the winners column, striking 18 to the Briton's 15, but was undone by nine double faults in the 1-hour and 55-minute match.

More to follow...