Italy is the Billie Jean King Cup champion once again.

The Italians won their fifth Billie Jean King Cup title, and first since 2013, by toppling 2002 champions Slovakia 2-0 (4-0 in sets) in Wednesday's championship tie in Malaga, Spain.

Lucia Bronzetti started the day with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova in the opening match of the final tie. World No.78 Bronzetti needed 1 hour and 21 minutes to take down Hruncakova, a former Top 50 player currently ranked No.238.

World No.4 Jasmine Paolini then came on court to clinch the trophy, besting 43rd-ranked Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 6-1. Paolini, one of this year's WTA Player of the Year nominees, took just 65 minutes to seal the title.

Overall, Italy has been one of the top nations at the Billie Jean King Cup this century. They won their first Billie Jean King Cup title in 2006 and added more trophies in 2009, 2010 and 2013.

Italy went one better at the event than they did last year, where they finished runner-up to first-time champions Canada. This was their second straight win over Slovakia -- they also ousted Slovakia in the qualifying rounds last year.

Wednesday's opening set was fairly routine for Bronzetti, who converted three of her five break points in that frame.

Hruncakova made things closer in the second set, fighting back from an early break down to lead 4-2, 40-15. But Bronzetti amped up her returns when she needed to, winning the last four games consecutively to prevail.

That set the stage for Paolini, who has risen to the very top of the women's game this year after reaching the Roland Garros and Wimbledon finals, winning WTA 1000 Dubai, and taking the Olympic gold medal in doubles with her BJK Cup teammate Sara Errani.

Sramkova has also had a breakthrough year, winning her first WTA singles title and reaching two other finals in the last two months as she sits at her career-high ranking.

But after a close start to their match, Paolini took control midway through the first set and never let up. Her fiery forehands gave her the first break of the day at 4-2, and she slammed a pinpoint backhand into the corner to move ahead 5-2.

All told, Paolini won six straight games to lead 6-2, 2-0. In the following game, Sramkova got her only break of the day with a winning backhand down the line, but that was only a minor blip for Paolini, who recovered her massive forehands to romp through the rest of the match.

