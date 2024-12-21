World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka will lead ten Top 20 players at the WTA 500 Brisbane International presented by Evie, which kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 29 in Brisbane, Australia.

The singles main draw for the outdoor hard-court event was released on Saturday, with No.1 seed Sabalenka at the top of the bracket. The 16 seeded players received first-round byes in the 48-player main draw.

Sabalenka, who finished as year-end World No.1 for the first time in 2024, will be attempting to go one better in Brisbane than she did last year, when she finished as runner-up to Elena Rybakina.

First quarter

After her first-round bye, Sabalenka will face either Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova or Renata Zarazua of Mexico in the second round. Sabalenka could meet No.15 seed Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 16 if seeds hold.

At the bottom of this quarter, No.7 seed Jelena Ostapenko and No.10 seed Victoria Azarenka could also meet in the Round of 16. Former World No.1 Azarenka is a two-time Brisbane champion and holds a 18-3 career win-loss record at the tournament.

Second quarter

Paula Badosa of Spain leads the second quarter of the draw as the No.4 seed. Badosa was named the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year after overcoming injuries and ending the season ranked No.12. She will play either Elina Avanesyan or Rebecca Sramkova in the second round.

In the same section, unseeded Ons Jabeur will contest her first match since a loss to Naomi Osaka at Toronto in August. Jabeur, who had a shoulder injury end her 2024 season prematurely, will face Zheng Saisai in the first round and could meet No.14 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round.

17-year-old Mirra Andreeva resides at the other end of this quarter as the No.8 seed. If seeds hold, Andreeva would face another rising player, 20-year-old No.12 seed Linda Noskova, in the Round of 16.

Third quarter

In this quarter, No.3 seed Daria Kasatkina hopes to maintain her high standard at WTA 500 events. Kasatkina won two WTA 500 titles and reached four additional WTA 500 finals in the 2024 season. She will play either Veronika Kudermetova or Peyton Stearns in the second round.

No.6 Anna Kalinskaya and No.11 Magdalena Frech are the next-highest seeds in this quarter, and they could square off in the Round of 16 if they each win their opening match.

Fourth quarter

2024 WTA Most Improved Player Emma Navarro resides at the bottom of the draw as the No.2 seed. World No.8 Navarro will play her first match of the 2025 season against either Aussie hope Kimberly Birrell or a qualifier in the second round.

Another of last year's contenders for the Most Improved Player award, No.5 seed Diana Shnaider, might be Navarro's quarterfinal foe. Shnaider won her first four WTA singles titles in 2024, spanning all surfaces (hard court, clay and grass) to boot.