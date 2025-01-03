SYDNEY -- Coco Gauff gave Team USA the early lead over Poland after defeating Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in the United Cup final on Sunday. In a blockbuster showdown between the World No.2 and World No.3, Gauff repeated her feat from the WTA Finals Riyadh by toppling Swiatek for a second straight time.

The tie now turns to World No.4 Taylor Fritz, who can seal a second United Cup title for the Americans when he faces No.16 Hubert Hurkacz in the second singles match. Fritz was part of Team USA's winning team in the first edition of the event.

Gauff has done her part to begin to close the head-to-head gap against Swiatek, who had won 11 of their previous 13 matches. But after adding coach Matt Daly to her team after the US Open last fall, Gauff has enjoyed marked improvements in both her serve and forehand. The two shots were instrumental to her 6-3, 6-4 win over Swiatek during her title run at the WTA Finals in the fall and they proved the difference once again in Sydney.

"I have the belief that I'm one of the best players in the world and when I play good tennis I'm hard to beat," Gauff said. "Today I think I played some great tennis. I'm glad I was able to get a point for Team USA. It was tough today, I'm not gonna lie."

Fans at Ken Rosewall Arena enjoyed a high-octane start to the match, with the two WTA stars trading feats of power and speed all around the court. Gauff struck first, breaking with a perfect forehand volley to lead 2-0, before Swiatek reeled off three straight games to lead 3-2.

But in a set that saw Swiatek strike 19 unforced errors to Gauff's nine, the American's superior consistency allowed her to win four of the next five games to win the physical first set.

Gauff confidently marched through the second set. Not even a double fault on break point could stall the relentless American. She pulled the break back in an intense 10-minute game with her all-court counter-punching, leveling the set to 4-4 with a threaded forehand pass. Swiatek took a medical timeout before serving to stay in the match and Gauff broke one last time to seal the crucial win. Gauff finished her United Cup singles debut undefeated, with wins over Leylah Fernandez, Donna Vekic, Zhang Shuai, Karolina Muchova and Swiatek.