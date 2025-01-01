World No.7 Jessica Pegula tops the draw at the Adelaide International, a WTA 500 tournament that begins on Monday, Jan.6. The tournament conducted the draw on Saturday afternoon and this year's edition will feature a series of marquee matches as early as the first round.

The top four seeds, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, Daria Kasatkina and Danielle Collins will receive first-round byes into the the second round.

Jelena Ostapenko has returned to defend her title.

Top Half

Pegula is the top seed and will play her first tournament of the season after withdrawing ahead of last week's Brisbane International. Pegula will open her season against either Mirra Andreeva or Linda Noskova. Andreeva and Noskova are set to face off for the second straight week after the 17-year-old bested the Czech in straight sets in Brisbane.

No.4 seed Collins will also make her season debut in Adelaide. Collins was part of the USA team at the United Cup but did not play a singles a match. She will face a tough test in Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian made the quarterfinals of Brisbane last week and is into Adelaide as a wild card.

2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova makes her competitive return to action. Now at No.39 on the PIF WTA Rankings, Vondrousova shut down her 2024 season after Wimbledon due to a hand injury. She will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round.

The top half will also feature an enticing showdown between Donna Vekic and Yulia Putintseva. No.5 seed Paula Badosa, No.6 seed Diana Shnaider and Marta Kostuk, also in the top half, will open against qualifiers.

Bottom Half

No.2 seed Navarro will look to rebound from her opening loss to Australian wild card Kimberly Birrell in Brisbane. Navarro will face either Ekaterina Alexandrova or a qualifier in the second round.

No.8 seed Ostapenko leads a tricky section that includes Madison Keys and Beatriz Haddad Maia. Ostapenko lost to Marie Bouzkova in her opening match at Brisbane and will take on Poland's Magdalena Frech in the first round. The winner will play either Keys or Haddad Maia.