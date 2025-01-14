In an all-Aussie, all-wild-card mixed doubles final, Olivia Gadecki and John Peers won the Australian Open title with a 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 victory against Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith. Their comeback victory on Friday afternoon in Melbourne earned them their first mixed title as a pair and made them the first all-Aussie mixed doubles champions at the hard-court major since Matthew Ebden and Jarmila Wolfe in 2013.

The 36-year-old Peers, who won Olympic doubles gold in Paris with Ebden, also claimed the 2022 US Open mixed doubles title with Storm Sanders and the 2017 Aussie Open men's doubles title with Henri Kontinen. For Gadecki, 22, the Melbourne trophy is her first at a major.

"It was so much fun this week, hopefully we’ll get another opportunity to do it again," Peers, a former No.2 in the PIF ATP doubles rankings, said to Gadecki during the trophy ceremony. "It was great sharing the court with you and you’re a class act, so keep going. This is just the start for you."

The champions hit 25 winners and on 79 percent (26/33) of their first-serve points in the final, according to Infosys Stats. Each pair broke just once, with Gadecki/Peers creating six break chances to their opponents' two.

In their five wins this fortnight, they dropped only two sets. The Aussies also came from behind and won a match tie-break in the quarterfinals against Rohan Bopanna and Zhang Shuai.