It was almost as though Madison Keys fulfilled her destiny on Saturday night in Melbourne, as her Australian Open victory over Aryna Sabalenka was met with cheers from around the word.

One of the most popular figures in the Hologic WTA Tour locker room, Keys was flooded with congratulatory messages from players she's faced throughout her career -- from Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula to Petra Kvitova and Ana Ivanovic.

so deserved 🥲 Go Madiii!!! — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 25, 2025

We love to see it!!!! Much deserved in every way possible 🫶🏼♥️ https://t.co/0QOKFoJA79 — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) January 25, 2025

It was never if, just when. You deserve this and beyond 🏆♥️ https://t.co/p89bTTjwoM — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) January 25, 2025

@Madison_Keys congratulations to you for your big win! You deserve it so much! Happy for you, enjoy it :) — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 25, 2025

Pegula, who was among the attendees at Keys' wedding to former pro and now coach Bjorn Fratangelo in the offseason, also deserves credit for her prognostication of Keys' triumph.

During the television coverage of the final, ESPN broadcaster Rennae Stubbs recalled that the 2024 US Open finalist, who lost to Keys in the final of the Adelaide International to start the year, told her that if Keys played even "half" as well as she did in the third set of their match at the WTA 500 event, that she could win it all in Melbourne.

"This is true," Pegula confirmed in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "I kinda told everyone tbh [to be honest]."

This is true. I kinda told everyone tbh 🤣 https://t.co/qxY8F2YmZK — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) January 25, 2025

Sloane Stephens, who defeated Keys in a one-sided 2017 US Open women's final, added this message to her friend: "It was never if, just when. You deserve this and beyond."

Congrats Madison 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻



What an amazing performance. So deserved 🏆#AusOpen — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) January 25, 2025

Congratulations @Madison_Keys inspiring tennis and grit! So many incredible matches showing us once again why you’re a champion on and off the court! ❤️🇺🇸 — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) January 25, 2025

Congrats to your outstanding performance @Madison_Keys - well deserved 👏🏼🎾 https://t.co/4yKKNiS4D8 — Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) January 25, 2025

Retired champions including Tracy Austin, Jennifer Capriati, Billie Jean King and Pam Shriver also hailed Keys' perseverance.

"Just waking up in Los Angeles where in the last 18 days there has not been much joy and happiness," Shriver wrote on X. "A huge well deserved congratulations to Maddy, Bjorn and her team. 'Good things come to those who wait.'"

"The quality and drama of women’s matches has been top shelf!" Shriver added, with the recently retired Shelby Rogers also hailing the quality of the two weeks of the WTA tournament.

Congrats @Madison_Keys 🏆 How does “Major Champion” sound? The longer the wait, the sweeter the victory. Well deserved 👏🇺🇸💪 — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) January 25, 2025

@Madison_Keys congratulations! So very happy for you. The harder the path, the sweeter the victory! — Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) January 25, 2025

Congratulations to @Madison_Keys on winning the #AusOpen women's singles title!



This is her 10th title and her very first Grand Slam!



And cheers to @SabalenkaA on an incredible run. https://t.co/egxoeehkA3 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 25, 2025

Just waking up in Los Angeles where in the last 18 days there has not been much joy and happiness. A huge well deserved congratulations to Maddy, Bjorn and her team. “Good things come to those who wait” The quality and drama of women’s matches has been top shelf! 👊 — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) January 25, 2025

But the impact of Keys' three-set victory wasn't only felt in the locker room.

Rapper Lil Wayne, a famous tennis fan, spoke glowingly about how Keys "earned and deserved" her long-awaited coronation. The 2025 Australian Open was Keys' 46th Grand Slam main draw -- and only Flavia Pennetta and Marion Bartoli played more in the Open Era before winning ne for the first time.

Congratulations Maddi!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You earned and deserve it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Unforgettable match! Thx to both players for their display of skill,resilience and grit. Simply amazing! Wonderful Aussie Open! F**k yeah Maddi!!!!!!!!!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 25, 2025

"[Thanks] to both players for their display of skill, resilience and grit," the TK-time Grammy Award-winner wrote. "Simply amazing! Wonderful Aussie Open!"

