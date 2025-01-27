Did you know that every two minutes, a life is lost to cervical cancer? It doesn’t have to be this way, as this cancer is very preventable and treatable when caught early. With vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) -- a common virus that’s responsible for most cervical cancers -- and screening tests that can detect the cancer in its earliest stages, you can gain a decisive advantage against the disease.

During Cervical Health Awareness Month (January) and beyond, here are key ways you can protect yourself with preventive care.

DON’T MISS YOUR ANNUAL WELLNESS CHECK-UP

Today’s tests for cervical cancer are extremely effective. In fact, screening has been the biggest factor in significantly reducing the number of deaths from cervical cancer worldwide since the 1950s. The tests look for cancer or abnormal cells that could eventually turn into cancer.

You may have skipped or delayed your annual wellness checkup, where your healthcare provider discusses cervical cancer screening, amid the hustle and bustle of daily life. Or you may have hesitated to get screened because you worried about discomfort, or perhaps you fear the anxiety that can arise when waiting for test results.

These reasons may contribute to the alarming statistic that only 10% of women worldwide said they were tested for any type of cancer in the past year, according to new data from the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index. You can help change that stat by understanding why preventive care is essential -- and then making sure you stay up to date with your yearly wellness checkup.

KEY FACTS ABOUT CERVICAL CANCER

Every two minutes, a life is lost to cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection with human papillomavirus (HPV), which infects almost all sexually active people at some point in their lives.

Preventive care to lower your risk of cervical cancer includes not smoking, practicing safe sex, vaccinating against HPV and staying up to date with recommended screenings.

EARLY DETECTION AND TREATMENT SAVE LIVES

Cervical cancer is most often caused by persistent infection with HPV, a virus that infects almost all sexually active people at some point in their lives. This persistent infection can lead to development of abnormal cells that eventually become cancerous, so HPV vaccination and regular screenings are key.

You may think that you’ll notice symptoms of cervical cancer in time for effective treatment, so missing your recommended testing cycle shouldn’t matter much. But unfortunately, cervical cancer may not cause any symptoms in its early stages. And while some cervical cancers grow slowly, others are aggressive. When cervical cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the five-year survival rate is about 91 percent. In contrast, the survival odds are just 19 percent when the cancer has spread to a distant part of the body.1

“We have the technology to identify abnormal cells before they have a chance to turn into cancer, and we know that the sooner a patient gets treatment, the higher the chances of survival and the better the outcome,” said Kathleen Stroia, Chair of the Hologic WTA Women’s Health Taskforce and Senior Vice President of Performance Health for the WTA. “Practicing safe sex, getting vaccinated for HPV and keeping up with regular screenings are the most effective tools we have against this potentially life-threatening yet highly preventable disease.”

TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR CERVICAL HEALTH

The World Health Organization, nonprofit organizations and governments around the world are working toward eliminating cervical cancer as a public health threat in the coming years. While scientific breakthroughs, technological advancements and government programs play a critical role, it all comes down to you.

The next time you get that alert on your phone or receive an invitation for your annual wellness check-up, don’t ignore or delay it. Make that appointment a top priority. Make time for it in your work schedule, ask your partner or friend to cover childcare, and have a support person go with you to the check-up if you’re feeling anxious. You’ll be glad you did.

1 National cancer institute. Cervical Cancer Prognosis and Survival Rates - NCI. www.cancer.gov. Published October 13, 2022. https://www.cancer.gov/types/cervical/survival.