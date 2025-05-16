hot shot

Shot of the Month: Jabeur’s creativity shines in a point only she could win

1m read 16 May 2025 2w ago
Ons Jabeur

A backhand lunge, a forehand sprint, a dead run to the net and a last-ditch volley -- who else but Ons Jabeur?

The engineer of ingenuity delivered another jaw-dropping sequence against Danielle Collins in Adelaide. Jabeur won that match in straight sets before exiting in the next round, but her shot-making wizardry was undeniable.

Not surprisingly, Jabeur leads the way in our 2025 Shots of the Month contest, proving once again that no rally is ever truly out of her reach.

WTA Staff

