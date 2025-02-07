Top 10 seeds Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina both swept past dangerous opponents in straight sets to reach the last 16 of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, but Paula Badosa was toppled on Tuesday.

No. 4 Paolini came from a break down in the second set to defeat wild card Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 12 minutes. She was followed on Grandstand 1 by No. 5 Elena Rybakina, who held off a late charge by Peyton Stearns to come through 6-2, 6-4 in 1 hour and 13 minutes.

Doha: Draws | Scores | Order of Play

No. 10 seed Daria Kasatkina also made the Round of 16 in straight sets, beating Elina Avanesyan 6-2, 6-3. However, No. 9 seed Badosa was defeated by Amanda Anisimova, who earned a 6-4, 6-3 upset.

Paolini prevails: Paolini's much-vaunted improvement from No. 64 exactly two years ago to her current career high of No. 4 this week can be tracked by the way the Italian has turned round her rivalry with Garcia. Over their first four meetings, between 2020 and February 2023, Paolini was unable to win a set. Since October 2023, she has been the victor on four out of five occasions.

Paolini had all the answers during her second straight-sets win over Garcia in a row. When she was on the front foot, she pummelled her forehand and ran the Frenchwoman from side to side relentlessly. When Garcia tried to get the first strike in, Paolini was able to redirect pace and chase down would-be winners. Paolini also delivered when it came to touch shots and net play, tallying 12 winners to 15 unforced errors. By contrast, Garcia struck 18 winners but committed 32 unforced errors in just 19 games.

Rybakina holds off late Stearns charge in Doha second round

Rybakina excels in Doha again: Rybakina, last year's runner-up, was in majestic form for most of her match against Stearns. Smacking exquisite backhand strikes and swatting away a series of well-timed return winners, the Kazakhstani sailed into a 6-2, 5-0 lead, where she held her first three match points.

Stearns had not had much of an impact on the match to this point, but with her back to the wall the World No. 47 found some resistance. Strong serving fended off those match points, and Stearns won four games on the trot thanks to some much-improved forehand accuracy. But Rybakina gathered herself to break for the match in the final game, sealing her fifth match point with another heavy backhand.

Anisimova tops Badosa: In the late-night match on Center Court, 40th-ranked Anisimova collected her ninth career Top 10 win, and first of this season, by ousting World No. 10 Badosa in exactly an hour and a half.

Highlights: Anisimova def. Badosa

Anisimova had already beaten Badosa in their lone prior meeting, at the 2024 Australian Open, and she did it again with her power game. The American garnered 13 break points in the match and converted four of them to best the world's top Spaniard.

Anisimova will now take on fellow unseeded player Leylah Fernandez of Canada for a quarterfinal spot. Fernandez has won both of their previous encounters, at 2022 Indian Wells and later that year at Roland Garros.

Kasatkina cruises: Kasatkina also got her Tuesday win in exactly 90 minutes. With the victory, Kasatkina avenged her loss to Avanesyan in their only prior match at 2023 Berlin, which was won by Avanesyan in a third-set tiebreak.

Highlights: Kasatkina def. Avanesyan

The tone was set in the opening game, when Kasatkina earned a 10-minute service break on her seventh break point. Many rallies were lengthy with lots of depth, but Kasatkina won more of the crucial points to grab a Round of 16 slot without being forced into a third set.

World No. 12 Kasatkina will now meet No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula on Wednesday. Pegula leads their head-to-head 2-1, and 1-0 on hard court. Pegula dismissed Kasatkina 6-1, 6-0 in that hard-court meeting at 2023 Tokyo.