Australian Open champion Madison Keys and World No. 5 Jessica Pegula lead a strong entry list for the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open, the longest-running women's-only Hologic WTA Tour stop in North America. The WTA 500 begins on March 31 and kicks off the spring clay-court season.

No. 14 Danielle Collins is set to return to the Queen City to defend her title, along with 2017 Charleston champion and No. 12 Daria Kasatkina. Along with Pegula and Keys, Charleston's own Emma Navarro, No. 9 Zheng Qinwen and No. 10 Paula Badosa round out the Top 10 entrants.

"After a 2024 season that I'm very proud of, I have decided to return to defend my title at the Credit One Charleston Open,” Collins said. “Winning this event last year was an unforgettable moment, and the energy and love from the fans in Charleston made it even more special. I can’t wait to come back, play in front of that amazing crowd once more, and give it my all!"

This year's edition also sees the return of 2022 champion Belinda Bencic. The Swiss star is in the midst of a successful comeback to the tour after giving birth to her daughter, Bella, last year. In just the fourth tour-level event of her comeback, Bencic reached the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title in February, winning her first title since 2023.

Other notable names on the entry list include recently-crowned Doha champion Amanda Anisimova, Doha finalist (and 2017 Charleston runner-up) Jelena Ostapenko and former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin. No. 74 Irina-Camelia Begu is the last direct entrant, and No. 75 Kamilla Rakhimova is the first main-draw alternate.

“We’re excited to welcome back our 2024 champion and finalist for this year’s tournament,” said Bob Moran, President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “Danielle and Daria put on a fantastic final last year, and it’s great to have both back in Charleston. Danielle, our 2024 champion, and Daria, our 2017 champion, have each made a big impact on our event and have amassed a huge fanbase in the Lowcountry. We’re looking forward to another outstanding tournament and we can’t wait to host our incredible players and attendees again in Charleston soon.”